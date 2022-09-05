Brazilians have until THIS date to apply for Auxílio Caminhoneiro

Although extended, the deadline for autonomous cargo carriers (TAC) to make the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term is ending. The document is necessary for workers to receive the July and August installments from Auxílio Caminhoneiro – BEM Caminhoneiro. Want to know more about? So, see below.

The self-declaration must be made by professionals with active registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), but who did not have a record of road freight transport operation this year. In addition, the document will be registered at the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). The deadline? Well, that’s what we’ll see.

What is the deadline for submitting the declaration?

September 12th is the deadline. If everything goes as planned, it is estimated that the benefit will be paid on the 24th of the same month, together with the 3rd installment of the benefit (referring to September). That is, those who complete the self-declaration by the deadline will be able to receive installments 1, 2 and 3. At least that’s what the Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported.

In the self-declaration, the self-employed truck driver will have to state that he meets the legal requirements required to receive the benefit; and, also, that it is able to carry out, on a regular basis, the road transport of cargo. It will also be necessary to inform the National Registry of Motor Vehicles (Renavam) of the vehicles registered with the ANTT. Namely, until 18:00 on the 29th of August, around 129,788 carriers had already made the self-declaration.

How to consult the list of Auxílio Caminhoneiro with ANTT?

As mentioned, to receive the benefit, you must be registered with the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency). However, the registration must have been made by May 31, 2022. That is, if the citizen does not follow these conditions, he will not be entitled to the benefit.

That way, if you are not sure if you are registered on the platform, know that it is possible to make a query through the website (www.gov.br/antt/) through the RNTRC and the CPF. Namely, the National Registry of Road Cargo Transport (RNTRC) is a mandatory registration within the ANTT.

In short, all self-employed truck drivers who work with TAC (Autonomous Cargo Transport) must have an active registration. In addition, it is possible to check the driver’s registration status by location or by vehicle. But, in any case, it is necessary to wait for the selection of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

