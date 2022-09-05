BreakTudo Awards 2022: Meet all the nominees

The awards will be broadcast on November 22 by Box Brazil Play, Telemilênio and Yeeaah
The list of nominees from the BreakTudo Awards 2022 was released this morning on YouTube and is now available here on the site as well. After days of waiting after the announcement, here are all the nominees for the awards.
The most nominated this year are Anitta, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Blackpink and Luan Santana. The owner of “Envolver” received 6 nominations, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza and Blackpink received 4 nominations each, Luan Santana received 3 nominations and the Brazilian Pop Icon award, which is a special award.
+ Find out where to watch the BreakTudo Awards 2022
Although the list of nominees is already among us, voting will only start on September 10, through the official website and also on Twitter.
See the complete list:
Brazilian Pop Icon
Luan Santana
National Female Artist
anita
IZA
Joelma
Karol Conka
Lexa
ludmilla
Luisa Sonza
Manu Gavassi
National Male Artist
Hello
Gloria Groove
john
Luan Santana
Pablo Vittar
Pedro Sampaio
Thiaguinho
Zé Felipe
International Female Artist
Adele
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
doja cat
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
International Male Artist
Charlie Puth
Harry Styles
Khalid
Jack Harlow
Justin bieber
Lil Nas X
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
National Rising Artist
Gaab
João Gomes
Jotta A
Juliette
Mari Fernandez
Marina Sena
matuê
Priscilla Alcantara
International Rising Artist
Kenya Os
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Olivia Rodrigo
Ruel
Saweetie
Tate McRae
The Kid Laroi
Latin artist
anita
bad bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Karol G
lali
Sofia Reyes
TINI
National Breakthrough Artist
Ana Castile
Clarissa
Grag Queen
Izzy La Reina
KATZ
L7nnon
MC Gabzin
Thiago Pantaleão
International Breakthrough Artist
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Jamie Miller
Johnny Orlando
Joshua Bassett
Latto
In this Barrett
row
Global Artist
Ava Max
Charlie XCX
Danna Paola
Jackson Wang
maluma
Rosalia
sia
Wizkid
emerging artist
David Bandeira
DIGRECCO
garbo
Igor Oggy
Alana Fox
manola
PITAYAS
TINN
National Duo/Group
ANA VITORIA
BFF Girls
Carol & Victoria
Israel & Rodolfo
Young Dionysus
Maiara & Maraisa
melim
natiruts
international group
blackpink
BTS
CNCO
Glass Animals
little mix
maneskin
Now United
SB19
K-pop girl group
aespa
blackpink
Girls’ Generation
ITZY
IVA
Kep1er
NMIXX
twice
K-pop male group
BTS
Enhypen
EXO
GOT7
seventeen
Stray Kids
Treasure
TXT
Anthem of the Year
Complete Mess – 5 SOS
Fast Times – Sabrina Carpenter
Immature – FLO
Isolate – Tancredi
Neon Lights – Loreen
On God – Shatta Wale
Snap – Rosa Linn
Be Myself – Why Don’t We
National Collaboration
Gypsy Heart – Luan Santana and Luísa Sonza
Dancer (Remix) – Pedro Sampaio, Anitta, Nicky Jam, Dadju, MC Pedrinho
Forgot PN – Tays Reis, Biel & Vitinho Imperador
Passing the Rodo – Pocah, MC Mirella, Tainá Costa, Lara Silva
X-Ray – Carol Biazin ft. dilsinho
RECAIDINHA – Gabi Martins part. Marcynho Sensation
I Survived – Gloria Groove, Priscilla Alcantara
Un Ratito – Alok, Luis Fonsi, Lunay ft. Lenny Tavarez, Juliette
International Collaboration
Calm Down – Rema feat. Selena Gomez
For My Hand – Burna Boy feat. Ed Sheeran
Left and Right – Charlie Puth feat. Jungkook
Meet Me At Our Spot – WILLOW, THE ANXIETY, Tyler Cole
Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes, Tainy
Stay With Me – Calvin Harris ft. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell
Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
The Motto – Ava Max, Tiesto
national hit
Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionisio
Baby Me Atende – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho
Planned Error – Luan Santana feat. Henrique & Julian
Bad Guy 3 – Shaman, Gustah, Neo Beats
Pipoco – Ana Castela ft. Melody and Chris no Beat
sitDONA (Remix) s2 – Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip, Mc Frog, Dj Gabriel do Borel
Socadona – LUDMILLA, Mariah Angeliq, Topo La Maskara feat. Mr Vegas
Everybody But You – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa
Latin hit
DESPECHA – Rosalia
Involve – Anitta
MAMIII – Becky G, Karol G
LAS 12 – Ana Mena, Belinda
Pepas – Farruko
Plan A – Paulo Londra
QUEVEDO || BZRP Music Sessions #52
I congratulate you – Shakira, Rauw Alejandro
International Hit
About Damn Time – Lizzo
As It Was – Harry Styles
Bam Bam – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
Break My Soul – Beyonce
Easy On Me – Adele
Ghost – Justin Bieber
Have Mercy – Chloe
Heat Waves – Glass Animals
national clip
The Fall – Gloria Groove
Bossa Nossa – Manu Gavassi
Breakfast – Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla
Faking Love – Anitta feat. Saweetie
Faith – IZA
Follow Me – Pabllo Vittar feat. Rina Sawayama
Idiot – John
right person wrong time – Giulia Be
international clip
All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
No One Dies From Love – Tove Lo
Pink Venom – Blackpink
Skin Of My Teeth – Demi Lovato
Thats What I Want – Lil Nas X
The Feels – Twice
Independent Artist Launch
Drama – Aretuza Lovi
I’m fine (bad) – Daniel Maia
Speak More – Duda Kropf
Forced – Bomtalvão
It Wasn’t So Late – Lou Garcia
Other Lives – Viegas Feat. Tati Portella
Swimming pool – Gabi Lins and El Parreo
Temptation – Nuno Leão
national fandom
Anitters – Anita
Brumilla – Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves
Cacti – Juliette
Hurricanes – Gizelly Bicalho
Gavassiers – Manu Gavassi
Bakery – Arthur Aguiar
Vittarlovers – Pabllo Vittar
Zamuris – Ivete Sangalo
International fandom
Arianators – Ariana Grande
A’TIN – SB19
Bardi Gang – Cardi B
Beliebers – Justin Bieber
Blinks – Blackpink
BTS Army – BTS
Louies – Louis Tomlinson
Uaena – IU
Male Youtuber of the Year
enaldinho
Felipe Neto
Jean Luca
Lucas Uselessness
Lucas Rangel
Pietro Guedes
T3ddy
uJohnny
Female Youtuber of the Year
Bibi Tattoo
by pamella
Camila Loures
doarda
Franciny Ehlke
Ingrid Ohara
Jully Molinna
Laura Brito
Youtube channel
Anderson Vieira
Diva Depression
Parallel World – Klébio Damas
Natalia Kreuser
It’s Recording – Italo Sena
Thelminha
became a party
Brazilian WebTV
Podcast of the Year
Dia Cast – Gabie Fernandes and Rafa Dias
Owners of Reason – Foquinha and André Brandt
Poccast – Lucas Guedez and Rafa Uccman
Podcats – Virginia and Camila Loures
Pod Delas – Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta
PodPah – Igor Cavalari and Thiago Marques
Wanda Podcast – Phelipe Cruz, Marina Maués and Samir Duarte
Venus Podcast – Yasmin Ali Yassine and Criss Paiva
internet personality
little blogger
cassimir
Felipe Prior
Gil do Vigor
Isaiah
Leo Picon
Mason’s Glove
Little Lo
national crush
André Lamoglia
Bruna Marquezine
Camilla de Lucas
Camila Queiroz
Gustavo Tubarão
Jade Picon
Julia Dalavia
Paulo Andre
International crush
Connor Kit
Joseph Quinn
Manu Rios
Mark Tuan
Noah Urrea
Simone Ashley
Sofia Carson
Yasmin Finney
Social Influencer
Andressa Catchy
Bruna Volpi
Fayda Belo
Felipe Neto
Gabriela Adie
Linn da Quebrada
Nugget
Spartakus Santiago
Favorite Instagrammer
Álvaro Xaro
Any Gabrielly
Gkay
JP Mota
Julia Puzzuoli
Rich Melquiades
Rodrigo Mussi
Virginia
best creator
Anderson Prophet
carolyna
John Ferdnan
Lea Maria Jahn
Mateus Pesce
Nicole Louise
pklip
Victor Fernando
Internet revelation
Ana Chiyo
Gaius Scheffer
Fe Moreira
Jhonata Teixeira
Júlia Alvarenga
Luiza Góes
Ricardo Gaeta
supreme
Tiktoker of the Year
Gilliard Machado and José Lohn
Juliano Floss
Junior Caldeirão
Larry and Hugo
Leuriscleia
Pedro Arcafra
Sofia Santino
Vanessa Lopes
Creator International
Bella Poarch
Bryce Hall
Charlie D’Amelio
Khaby Lame
Josh Beauchamp
Kimberly Loaiza
Martinez Twins
Samuel Lopez
Series of the Year
The Wheel of Time
back to 15
ELITE
heartstopper
Maldives
Rebel
sandman
Stranger Things
best reality star
Arthur Aguiar
Bil Araújo
Dayane Mello
Gustavo Marsengo
Jade Picon
Jessilane Alves
Lucas Bissoli
Rich Melquiades
Fiction Shipp
Cake – Cassie and Luke (Purple Hearts)
Caliette – Cal and Juliette (First Kill)
Endi – Emilia and Andi (Rebel)
Gerabio – Gerardo and Fabio (Burning Fire)
Lumax – Lucas and Max (Stranger Things)
Narlie – Charlie and Nick (Heartstopper)
Valu – Valentina and Luiza (Stupid Wife)
Venji – Victor and Benji (Love, Victor)
National Actress
Alanis Guillen (Pantanal)
Alice Wegmann (Rensga Hits!)
Bruna Marquezine (Maldives)
Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents)
Isabel Teixeira (Pantanal)
Larissa Manoela (Beyond Illusion)
Maisa (Back to 15)
Tais Araújo (Face and Courage)
National Actor
André Luiz Frambach (Face and Courage)
Bruno Montaleone (Secret Truths II)
Caio Cabral (Back at 15)
João Guilherme (Back at 15)
Enzo Romani (Maldives)
Jesuit Barbosa (Pantanal)
Rafael Vitti (Beyond Illusion)
Vinicius Redd (Lulli)