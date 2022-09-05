BreakTudo Awards 2022: Meet all the nominees

The awards will be broadcast on November 22 by Box Brazil Play, Telemilênio and Yeeaah

The list of nominees from the BreakTudo Awards 2022 was released this morning on YouTube and is now available here on the site as well. After days of waiting after the announcement, here are all the nominees for the awards.

The most nominated this year are Anitta, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Blackpink and Luan Santana. The owner of “Envolver” received 6 nominations, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza and Blackpink received 4 nominations each, Luan Santana received 3 nominations and the Brazilian Pop Icon award, which is a special award.

Although the list of nominees is already among us, voting will only start on September 10, through the official website and also on Twitter.



See the complete list:

Brazilian Pop Icon

Luan Santana

National Female Artist

anita

IZA

Joelma

Karol Conka

Lexa

ludmilla

Luisa Sonza

Manu Gavassi

National Male Artist

Hello

Gloria Groove

john

Luan Santana

Pablo Vittar

Pedro Sampaio

Thiaguinho

Zé Felipe

International Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

doja cat

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

International Male Artist

Charlie Puth

Harry Styles

Khalid

Jack Harlow

Justin bieber

Lil Nas X

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

National Rising Artist

Gaab

João Gomes

Jotta A

Juliette

Mari Fernandez

Marina Sena

matuê

Priscilla Alcantara

International Rising Artist

Kenya Os

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Olivia Rodrigo

Ruel

Saweetie

Tate McRae

The Kid Laroi

Latin artist

anita

bad bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Karol G

lali

Sofia Reyes

TINI

National Breakthrough Artist

Ana Castile

Clarissa

Grag Queen

Izzy La Reina

KATZ

L7nnon

MC Gabzin

Thiago Pantaleão

International Breakthrough Artist

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Jamie Miller

Johnny Orlando

Joshua Bassett

Latto

In this Barrett

row

Global Artist

Ava Max

Charlie XCX

Danna Paola

Jackson Wang

maluma

Rosalia

sia

Wizkid

emerging artist

David Bandeira

DIGRECCO

garbo

Igor Oggy

Alana Fox

manola

PITAYAS

TINN

National Duo/Group

ANA VITORIA

BFF Girls

Carol & Victoria

Israel & Rodolfo

Young Dionysus

Maiara & Maraisa

melim

natiruts

international group

blackpink

BTS

CNCO

Glass Animals

little mix

maneskin

Now United

SB19

K-pop girl group

aespa

blackpink

Girls’ Generation

ITZY

IVA

Kep1er

NMIXX

twice

K-pop male group

BTS

Enhypen

EXO

GOT7

seventeen

Stray Kids

Treasure

TXT

Anthem of the Year

Complete Mess – 5 SOS

Fast Times – Sabrina Carpenter

Immature – FLO

Isolate – Tancredi

Neon Lights – Loreen

On God – Shatta Wale

Snap – Rosa Linn

Be Myself – Why Don’t We

National Collaboration

Gypsy Heart – Luan Santana and Luísa Sonza

Dancer (Remix) – Pedro Sampaio, Anitta, Nicky Jam, Dadju, MC Pedrinho

Forgot PN – Tays Reis, Biel & Vitinho Imperador

Passing the Rodo – Pocah, MC Mirella, Tainá Costa, Lara Silva

X-Ray – Carol Biazin ft. dilsinho

RECAIDINHA – Gabi Martins part. Marcynho Sensation

I Survived – Gloria Groove, Priscilla Alcantara

Un Ratito – Alok, Luis Fonsi, Lunay ft. Lenny Tavarez, Juliette

International Collaboration

Calm Down – Rema feat. Selena Gomez

For My Hand – Burna Boy feat. Ed Sheeran

Left and Right – Charlie Puth feat. Jungkook

Meet Me At Our Spot – WILLOW, THE ANXIETY, Tyler Cole

Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes, Tainy

Stay With Me – Calvin Harris ft. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell

Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

The Motto – Ava Max, Tiesto

national hit

Wake up Pedrinho – Young Dionisio

Baby Me Atende – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho

Planned Error – Luan Santana feat. Henrique & Julian

Bad Guy 3 – Shaman, Gustah, Neo Beats

Pipoco – Ana Castela ft. Melody and Chris no Beat

sitDONA (Remix) s2 – Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip, Mc Frog, Dj Gabriel do Borel

Socadona – LUDMILLA, Mariah Angeliq, Topo La Maskara feat. Mr Vegas

Everybody But You – Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa

Latin hit

DESPECHA – Rosalia

Involve – Anitta

MAMIII – Becky G, Karol G

LAS 12 – Ana Mena, Belinda

Pepas – Farruko

Plan A – Paulo Londra

QUEVEDO || BZRP Music Sessions #52

I congratulate you – Shakira, Rauw Alejandro

International Hit

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

Bam Bam – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

Break My Soul – Beyonce

Easy On Me – Adele

Ghost – Justin Bieber

Have Mercy – Chloe

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

national clip

The Fall – Gloria Groove

Bossa Nossa – Manu Gavassi

Breakfast – Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla

Faking Love – Anitta feat. Saweetie

Faith – IZA

Follow Me – Pabllo Vittar feat. Rina Sawayama

Idiot – John

right person wrong time – Giulia Be

international clip

All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez

No One Dies From Love – Tove Lo

Pink Venom – Blackpink

Skin Of My Teeth – Demi Lovato

Thats What I Want – Lil Nas X

The Feels – Twice

Independent Artist Launch

Drama – Aretuza Lovi

I’m fine (bad) – Daniel Maia

Speak More – Duda Kropf

Forced – Bomtalvão

It Wasn’t So Late – Lou Garcia

Other Lives – Viegas Feat. Tati Portella

Swimming pool – Gabi Lins and El Parreo

Temptation – Nuno Leão

national fandom

Anitters – Anita

Brumilla – Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves

Cacti – Juliette

Hurricanes – Gizelly Bicalho

Gavassiers – Manu Gavassi

Bakery – Arthur Aguiar

Vittarlovers – Pabllo Vittar

Zamuris – Ivete Sangalo

International fandom

Arianators – Ariana Grande

A’TIN – SB19

Bardi Gang – Cardi B

Beliebers – Justin Bieber

Blinks – Blackpink

BTS Army – BTS

Louies – Louis Tomlinson

Uaena – IU

Male Youtuber of the Year

enaldinho

Felipe Neto

Jean Luca

Lucas Uselessness

Lucas Rangel

Pietro Guedes

T3ddy

uJohnny

Female Youtuber of the Year

Bibi Tattoo

by pamella

Camila Loures

doarda

Franciny Ehlke

Ingrid Ohara

Jully Molinna

Laura Brito

Youtube channel

Anderson Vieira

Diva Depression

Parallel World – Klébio Damas

Natalia Kreuser

It’s Recording – Italo Sena

Thelminha

became a party

Brazilian WebTV

Podcast of the Year

Dia Cast – Gabie Fernandes and Rafa Dias

Owners of Reason – Foquinha and André Brandt

Poccast – Lucas Guedez and Rafa Uccman

Podcats – Virginia and Camila Loures

Pod Delas – Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta

PodPah – Igor Cavalari and Thiago Marques

Wanda Podcast – Phelipe Cruz, Marina Maués and Samir Duarte

Venus Podcast – Yasmin Ali Yassine and Criss Paiva

internet personality

little blogger

cassimir

Felipe Prior

Gil do Vigor

Isaiah

Leo Picon

Mason’s Glove

Little Lo

national crush

André Lamoglia

Bruna Marquezine

Camilla de Lucas

Camila Queiroz

Gustavo Tubarão

Jade Picon

Julia Dalavia

Paulo Andre

International crush

Connor Kit

Joseph Quinn

Manu Rios

Mark Tuan

Noah Urrea

Simone Ashley

Sofia Carson

Yasmin Finney

Social Influencer

Andressa Catchy

Bruna Volpi

Fayda Belo

Felipe Neto

Gabriela Adie

Linn da Quebrada

Nugget

Spartakus Santiago

Favorite Instagrammer

Álvaro Xaro

Any Gabrielly

Gkay

JP Mota

Julia Puzzuoli

Rich Melquiades

Rodrigo Mussi

Virginia

best creator

Anderson Prophet

carolyna

John Ferdnan

Lea Maria Jahn

Mateus Pesce

Nicole Louise

pklip

Victor Fernando

Internet revelation

Ana Chiyo

Gaius Scheffer

Fe Moreira

Jhonata Teixeira

Júlia Alvarenga

Luiza Góes

Ricardo Gaeta

supreme

Tiktoker of the Year

Gilliard Machado and José Lohn

Juliano Floss

Junior Caldeirão

Larry and Hugo

Leuriscleia

Pedro Arcafra

Sofia Santino

Vanessa Lopes

Creator International

Bella Poarch

Bryce Hall

Charlie D’Amelio

Khaby Lame

Josh Beauchamp

Kimberly Loaiza

Martinez Twins

Samuel Lopez

Series of the Year

The Wheel of Time

back to 15

ELITE

heartstopper

Maldives

Rebel

sandman

Stranger Things

best reality star

Arthur Aguiar

Bil Araújo

Dayane Mello

Gustavo Marsengo

Jade Picon

Jessilane Alves

Lucas Bissoli

Rich Melquiades

Fiction Shipp

Cake – Cassie and Luke (Purple Hearts)

Caliette – Cal and Juliette (First Kill)

Endi – Emilia and Andi (Rebel)

Gerabio – Gerardo and Fabio (Burning Fire)

Lumax – Lucas and Max (Stranger Things)

Narlie – Charlie and Nick (Heartstopper)

Valu – Valentina and Luiza (Stupid Wife)

Venji – Victor and Benji (Love, Victor)

National Actress

Alanis Guillen (Pantanal)

Alice Wegmann (Rensga Hits!)

Bruna Marquezine (Maldives)

Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents)

Isabel Teixeira (Pantanal)

Larissa Manoela (Beyond Illusion)

Maisa (Back to 15)

Tais Araújo (Face and Courage)

National Actor

André Luiz Frambach (Face and Courage)

Bruno Montaleone (Secret Truths II)

Caio Cabral (Back at 15)

João Guilherme (Back at 15)

Enzo Romani (Maldives)

Jesuit Barbosa (Pantanal)

Rafael Vitti (Beyond Illusion)

Vinicius Redd (Lulli)