Brendan Fraser gets emotional at being cheered by The Whale in Venice

Brendan Fraser was moved and moved to tears after being cheered at the Venice Festivalwhere his new movie, The Whale (The whale, in free translation), was shown this Sunday (4). See the moment below:

The film, the director’s new work Darren Aronofsky (black swan), was applauded for nearly 6 minutes after the gala screening. The plot follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese man who seeks to reconnect with his daughter, played by Sadie Sink (Max of Stranger Things).

Fraser’s performance has been praised by international critics — in a text for the Omelet straight from Venice, contributor Mariane Morisawa wrote that the actor “only fails to win the Oscar if something goes terribly wrong“.

Earlier, the star even spoke about his transformation for the role, and said that Charlie is the “most heroic man” he has ever played.

The Whale It still doesn’t have a date to hit Brazilian cinemas.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.