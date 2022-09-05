Bruna Marquezine bets on a look valued at R$50,000 at Rock in Rio: ‘I already had it in the closet’ | Rock in Rio

Bruna Marquezine took care of the look to enjoy the Rock in Rio 2022. The gshow found out and the complete costume (boots, bag, pants, earrings and necklace) is by the Balenciaga brand with a total value of more than R$ 50 thousand.

The corset worn by the actress is sold out and, therefore, the sum was not even higher!

About the look of millions, she explained to gshow: “I already had it in the closet and I wanted to use it. It’s more comfortable, I think it’s essential for a festival”. Who can, can, right? 🤑🤑🤑

Bruna went to enjoy Rock in Rio with her friends Sasha Meneghel and João Figueiredo. “I’m excited to hang out with my friends,” she said. “I love festivals, concerts. This energy is very magical, I like to make the most of it”.

Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Webert Belicio/AgNews

Balenciaga boot worn by Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Reproduction

Balenciaga’s Cagole bag, worn by Bruna Marquezine — Photo: Reproduction

Pants worn by Bruna Marquezine at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Reproduction

Balenciaga Earring — Photo: Reproduction

Balenciaga Necklace — Photo: Reproduction

Bruna Marquezine with the look of millions at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Webert Belicio – Agnews

Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel enjoy Rock in Rio — Photo: Webert Belicio – Agnews

Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel at Rock in Rio — Photo: Webert Belicio – Agnews

Bruna Marquezine with the look of millions at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Vitor Pereira/AGNEWS

