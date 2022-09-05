Bruna Marquezine fashion at Rock in Rio: actress bets on comfortable designer look

Bruna Marquezine was present on the most pop day of this Rock in Rio. Accompanied by friend Sasha Meneghelthe actress went to check out the last show of this tour by Justin Bieber, who canceled all his upcoming shows to take care of his mental health.

To have fun without sacrificing comfort – and not even style! – Bruna bet on a comfy look from the Balenciaga brand. But anyone who thinks that the artist invested in new pieces to compose the look is wrong. “I already had it in the closet and I wanted to use it. It’s more comfortable, I think it’s essential for a festival”, she said in an interview with “GShow”.

Despite looking really comfortable, one part of the look, the leather ankle boot [R$ 13.348 na multimarcas Farfetch]has a very thin beak, as well as its heel, of 9 centimeters. A counterpoint to baggy jeans [R$ 9.882]collected by the artist in the men’s section of the store. Bruna completed the look with a strapless corset which, glued to the body, gave a sexy look to the look, and black shoulder bag [R$ 14.973]. See details and prices of some pieces for sale in Brazil in the gallery above!

Photos deny Marquezine’s ‘stardom attack’ at an event

Rumors that Bruna Marquezine would have given a real ‘stardom attack’ during the “Baile do BB”, promoted by Beto Pacheco, were denied by official photos released by the benefit.

According to information Fabia Oliveira, from “Em Off”, the artist would have spent the entire event isolated, avoiding contact with the press and other guests. In the clicks, however, Bruna Marquezine appears having fun in the gargling queue of the show that Preta Gil did at the time. In the photos you can also see Bruna interacting and posing for photos and selfies with guests.

Bruna Marquezine’s mansion is bought for R$ 15 million by countryman

The house that Bruna Marquezine bought in 2018 from Flávia Alessandra and Otaviano Costa now belongs to Michel Teló. According to information from columnist Lucas Pasin, from “Uol”, the artist sold the luxury property she bought to live alone for about R$ 15 million to Thais Fersoza’s husband.

The mansion that now belongs to the technician of “The Voice Brasil” has 3 floors, four suites, a 140m² living room, 40m² kitchen, two offices, a cinema room, gym, wine cellar, heated swimming pool and a terrace overlooking Barra da Tijuca, as well as dressing room, nightclub and extra rooms for employees.