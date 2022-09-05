Brusquenses and Guabirubense win awards this Sunday

After the results of this Sunday’s Trimania, 4th, four people from Brusque and one from Guabiruba ended up being drawn. None of them, however, won the main prizes, each taking R$ 1 thousand in the 30 spins of luck.

The main prize was accumulated in R$ 200 thousand, being R$ 140 thousand in the car a Toro Endurance and another R$ 60 thousand, ended up being divided by two winners. Arnaldo Rodrigues dos Santos, from Timbó, and Michelle Karoline Marchi, from Itajaí, were the big winners. They will split and get R$100,000 in prizes each.

Check out this Sunday’s full result, 4.

Next Sunday, September 11, the card will be more expensive, at the price of R$ 20. The prizes will also be higher. The value of the main prize is R$ 215 thousand, with a Tracker valued at R$ 115 thousand and a cash value of R$ 100 thousand.

The three draws, which have the second best prize, will give the winners the value of R$ 100,000. Meanwhile, the Super Giro will be worth R$ 2 thousand

Main results from Brusque and region:

30 lucky spins (BRL 1,000 each)

Wilson Braz Petermann Junior

Saint John

Vera Lucia Fuzon

Santa Rita

Tatiane Kohler

Dom Joaquim

Dion Lenon Demertine

Saint Peter

Carina da Silva Valim

South Guabiruba (Guabiruba)