BTG survey: after debate, Tebet is the only one that registers growth – Politics

Simone Tebet candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the MDB (photo: Miguel Schincariol/AFP)

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) was the only candidate for the Presidency of the Republic to register growth in the poll of voting intentions after the first debate between the presidential candidates in Bandeirantes Network. According to a new survey by BTG Pactual, the parliamentarian has 6% of voting intentions. Two weeks ago, it had 3%, it went to 4% in the previous survey, released on 8/29, and now, in the new survey, released this Monday (9/5), it has 6%.

If the current result is compared to last week’s, the growth was at the limit of the margin of error, of two percentage points, but, among the main candidates, the senator was the only one to fluctuate positively. Both PT candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and PDT candidate Ciro Gomes oscillated negatively in the poll.

In the survey released on August 22, the candidate had 3% of voting intentions. On August 29, Tebet had 4%, but interviews with voters had taken place before the debate.

Lula, who appears in the first position, fluctuated in percentage terms less. On the 22nd the candidate had 45%, on the 29th, 43%. Today (5/9), the former president has 42% of voting intentions.

Bolsonaro, the PT’s main opponent, also oscillates negatively. On the 22nd and 29th of August he had 36% of the voting intentions and in the survey released today, 34%.

The candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), in third place, fluctuated from 6% to 9% from the 22nd to the 29th, and today he has 8% of voting intentions.

The survey was carried out between September 2 and 4, with 2 thousand respondents. The confidence level is 95% and has a margin of error of two percentage points. It is registered with the TSE under the number BR-01786/2022.