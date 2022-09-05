Caixa and the Ministry of Citizenship sign a contract for the Auxílio Brasil loan

The publication of a contract between the Ministry of Citizenship and Caixa Econômica Federal went viral on social media for the operation of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. Addendum No. 6/2022 was published in the Official Gazette last Friday, 2nd, and provides a specific budget for Caixa’s operations.

The publication generated expectations for the release of the Auxílio Brasil loan. In beneficiary groups, many questioned the possibility of a credit release as early as this Monday, 5.

However, the text is not a credit regulation and not even the amount is intended for Caixa to lend to beneficiaries. This is a credit release of R$ 2 billion, so that, as an operating agent, Caixa can operate the payroll loan and other benefits related to Auxílio Brasil.

The purpose of this amendment is to change, qualitatively and quantitatively, the administrative contract No. 02/2021, pursuant to art. 65, item i, lines ‘a’ and ‘b’, of Law No. 8,666, of 1993, for the adequacy of services related to the Urban Productive Inclusion Aid (AIPU) benefit, within the scope of the Auxílio Brasil Program (PAB), due to of the publication of Law No. 14,284, of December 29, 2021 and of Law No. 14,431, of August 3, 2022, as well as adapting the processes for operationalizing payroll deductions, as provided for in Provisional Measure No. 1,106, of March 17, 2022 and also in Law No. 14,431, of August 3, 2022. Validity: 09/01/2022 to 04/30/2024. Updated Total Contract Value: R$ 2,061,547,127.15. Signature Date: 09/01/2022.

This contract transfers amounts so that Caixa creates systems so that discounts can occur monthly on the payroll loan. Even if it is an advance towards the effective release of the modality, which is already law (n° 14.431), texts with specific rules are still lacking.

When you release the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is already law and already has a presidential decree with general regulations. For the effective release to beneficiaries, who will be able to choose between accredited banks, regulations from the Ministry of Citizenship are still lacking.

Specific points need answers from the responsible folder. In addition, it will be up to the Ministry of Citizenship to ratify the list of accredited banks and create rules for collection in cases of blocking the benefit.

According to the minister of citizenship, Ronaldo Bento Vieira, the ministry expects to finalize the regulations in the first days of September. There is a positive expectation for the release of details this week, especially after the celebrations of the week of the fatherland, on the holiday of September 7th.

Which banks will offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan?

The list of Auxílio Brasil loan banks has not yet been officially released. In the profile of financial institutions, it is possible to verify those that have already started pre-registration campaigns. PicPay recently confirmed that it intends to operate, in addition to banks that have been disclosing information for months.

Banks that must operate the payroll

Cashier

Pan Bank

Safra Bank

PicPay

BMG

crefisa

facta

Questions about the Auxílio Brasil consigned loan

We have prepared a list of questions and answers about the main questions related to the Auxílio Brasil loan.

What is the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan? Authorized by Law No. 14,431, the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan allows beneficiaries to commit up to 40% of their benefits in payroll-deductible lines of credit. This project emerged with a Provisional Measure, being amended in the Chamber and approved in the Senate. Can I already hire the Auxílio Brasil consigned loan? Not yet. Despite being a law, the consignment still does not have specific regulations from the Ministry of Citizenship and regularized operation. These details depend on the publication of the regulation by the Ministry of Citizenship, in addition to the accreditation of the banks. So far, only simulations (called pre-registrations) have been performed. I pre-registered: did I get the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan? No! Despite the marketing efforts of the financial companies in the previous registrations, this does not guarantee any hiring or that the agreed values ​​will be maintained. No bank is authorized to operate the payroll yet. Even with pre-registration, beneficiaries will need to sign the contract again when the bank authorizes the agreed amounts (if authorized). Can I make the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan at Caixa Tem? Yea! According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the payroll loan will be available on the Caixa Tem app.

Cancel pre-contract Banco Pan and Banco Safra

Two of the main banks that are closing previous agreements for payroll, Pan and Safra, provide online service channels.

“Consumers who have had dealings with the PAN will be able to register their withdrawal from the line by contacting our Service Center directly, without the need for the intermediation of correspondents, on the number 0800 776 8000, via WhatsApp on the phone (11) 4003-0101 or , for people with hearing and speech disabilities, on the number 0800 776 2200”, informed Pan via press office.

Banco Safra, on the other hand, did not comment on customer complaints regarding the difficulty in canceling. On the payroll contracting page, the financial institution provides the following WhatsApp contact: (11) 2650 9999.

17 accredited banks

During a press conference, Ronaldo Bento highlighted that there are already 17 banks accredited to operate the credit line. In contact with the Ministry of Citizenship, Canal Consulta Pública confirmed that there are negotiations with these banks, but no agreement has yet been made official.

According to a source linked to the Ministry of Economy, there is a “probable intention” of these 17 banks to operate the credit line, however the managers chose to wait for all regulations until they make this availability official.

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It’s a number that shows the market’s interest in making payroll-deductible credit available to this population,” said Minister Ronaldo Bento, who declined to comment on which banks they are.