Camilla Pitanga is “left” by Antônio Fagundes and has news

The actress was announced by streaming in November 2021, but can leave the company without even going on the air

After being confirmed as one of the stars of the first soap opera of HBO Max in Brazil, Camilla Pitanga can even debut on the streaming platform, which has emerged as one of the main rivals of Globe in the last years.

According to the website Na Telinha, HBO has permanently suspended the work of Second Intentions, a television series created by Silvio de Abreu and Monica Albuquerque. Antonio Fagundes had also been cast in the plot, but abandoned the project in August.

The portal also points out that the cast of the teleseries received the worst news about the suspension of the soap opera and all actors and actresses were dismissed until further notice. Thus, Camilla Pitanga and Alice Wegmann are once again free on the market.

Officially, WarnerMedia streaming maintains the position that the soap opera is suspended and that, at some point, work will resume, but behind the scenes the expectation is not so optimistic.

“THE soap opera has its production suspended. When it resumes, we will prioritize the cast that was previously cast.“, said HBO Max in a note sent to the portal.

Globo provokes SBT and launches campaign with a tone of debauchery after starting football back In Caldeirão, Globo actor receives statement from husband and surprises: “Friend who became husband” Remember her? Little Fátima from O Cravo e a Rosa has changed radically and surprises with beauty at the age of 29

In addition to Camila Pitanga, who would live the villain of the plot, other names cast in the project do not even consider waiting for the definition of HBO anymore. Alice Wegmann, protagonist of Second Intentions, is already preparing for a new project. The advice of the famous confirmed to Na Telinha that there is no movement for the beginning of the recordings.

WHAT IS BEHIND THE SUSPENSION OF ‘SECOND INTENTIONS’?

Announced in early 2022, HBO Max’s first Brazilian soap opera was treated with great expectation behind the scenes, as it managed to gather a star-studded cast, filled with ex-Globals like Antonio Fagundes, Camilla Pitanga, Alice Wegmann and even Reynaldo Gianecchini.

But a merger between Warner, which owns HBO and Discovery, delayed the plans. Initially slated to enter the studio in July, the project was put on hold during casting.

Under the direction of Discovery, the project received the promise that it could resume work from August, which did not happen.

According to Na Telinha, the problem lies in the project’s costs. HBO wouldn’t have enough money to produce Cruel Intentions.

The plot costs much more than a series of the company in Brazil and the company’s budget in Latin America has been limited since the merger. In the midst of the financial crisis, the American executives are wary of spending more than R$50 million on a single project.