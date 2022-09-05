CBLOL 2022: “They created intrigue that didn’t exist”, says Tinowns after title | lol

Champion of the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL), LOUD had a difficult time in the qualifying phase, with part of the community criticizing South Korean hunter Jong-hoon “Croc” for three lost “smite” disputes in two straight games. After winning the title, midfielder Thiago “Tinowns”, the best player in the final won by 3-0 against paiN Gaming, said that the community created intrigues that did not exist among the players.

1 of 1 Tinowns celebrating the LOUD title in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Riot Games Tinowns celebrating LOUD title in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Riot Games

CBLOL 2022 final: LOUD is champion and lifts the cup at Ibirapuera

Tinowns made the comment when answering a question at a press conference at Ginásio do Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, about the difficulties of this 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022.

— Pressure we will always feel, it is part of our profession, so we are quite used to it. But there were some moments that were more difficult. Even in this 2nd Split, we didn’t start so well, they created, on social networks, intrigue within the team that didn’t exist, there were several cases in this split. But this team here is much more open to listening to each other. It’s a team with a lot of ideals too, so we gradually resolved ourselves and everything went well.

On the way to the decision, LOUD went through the qualifying phase with 4th place, having obtained 12 victories and six defeats. The team had a more dramatic phase in the middle of the championship, when it came to bitter three setbacks in a row, with community criticism of Croc’s performance. In the first game in which he lost smite disputes, Croc showed a lot of dejection on stage and was not comforted by any teammate, which gave rise to rumors that the internal relationship was not good. From the 12th round, the team fell into place and amended seven consecutive victories.

CBLOL 2022 Final: LOUD wins third match against paiN and is champion

“They had moments of great difficulty. The 1st Split was a difficult moment for everyone and, coming to the 2nd, it was very cool the responsibility that each individual took on himself in the most difficult moments, such as, for example, after that resumption, a moment of great difficulty for the team, they were crucifying Croc a lot. In fact, no one within the team crucified him. Everyone joined. He’s a really nice person. He’s totally different from other foreigners I’ve seen. This union was what made us overcome all these adversities. on the ‘stage’ [palco]each one fulfilled its role with excellence – commented the coach Gabriel “Von” in the press conference.

Afterwards, Tinowns took the floor to complement:

“After that it wasn’t easy, no. Until last week it was being difficult. But now that we’ve won, it’s lighter. But it will still be difficult, there is still a long way to go,” added the player.

+ “I can’t take this feeling anymore”, says Trigo after 3rd runner-up

+ PaiN suffers worst defeat in finals and keeps taboo without brTT