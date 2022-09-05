Celebrities line up to gargle at Gilberto Gil’s Rock in Rio concert | Rock in Rio 2022

Like Emicida, Gilberto Gil attracted a legion of celebrities to the gargle line of his show this Sunday (4), at the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio.
Not even the rain that fell at the beginning of the presentation kept people like Sabrina Sato, Camila Pitanga, Mariana Ximenes and Leandra Leal away.
‘Gil, I love you’ and granddaughter’s cry
The festival’s audience also attended in droves and toasted the singer with shouts of “Gil, I love you”, throughout the presentation.
Another emotional moment was when the singer welcomed his granddaughter Flor on stage to sing with him. Before singing the first verses of “Girl from Ipanema”, the girl was moved to tears of emotion.
Flor e Gil: emotion of the granddaughter who went to tears — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Tribute to son on stage
Gil also sang with his daughter Preta Gil and grandson Francisco. As soon as she entered the stage, the singer said that she wore a shirt in honor of her brother Pedro, who died 32 years ago, but who already sang with Rock in Rio in 1985. Pedro Gil died in a car accident in 1990.
Gil also spoke of his son and later said “Walk with faith”.
Preta Gil wearing a shirt in honor of her brother — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Preta e Gil — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Sabrina Sato in the audience of Gilberto Gil — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Camila Pitanga made a point of registering the singer on stage — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Carol Dieckmann watched from the stage
Who did very well when watching Gil’s show was Carolina Dieckmann. The actress took off a corner on the singer’s stage to check out the performance and see him up close. Oh, and of course, stay out of the rain.
Carolina Dieckamann — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Leandra Leal: not even the rain discouraged — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Mariana Ximenes in a raincoat to see Gil — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Astrid Fontenelle also wanted to register the singer on stage — Photo: Fernanda Berlinck/g1
Gilberto Gil — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Regina Casé — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1
Ingrid Guimarães — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1
Gil and his granddaughter singing — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Not even the rain kept the audience away — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
The public did not leave even with the rain — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1