Ceni teaches SPFC and indicates an environment that awaits the team in the decision

The cries of “donkey” in São Paulo’s 1-1 draw against Cuiabá, yesterday (4), for the Brasileirão, did not shake or distract Rogério Ceni. Coach and one of the greatest idols in the history of Tricolor, he has already experienced countless times the feeling that is to come until Thursday (8), the date of the return game against Atlético-GO, for the Copa Sudamericana semifinal.

The troubled relationship between the fans, Ceni and the squad was quite evident in recent days, with hostilities against Igor Gomes and Jandrei, in addition to the confusion between the coach and a fan on arrival in Cuiabá.

After the draw with heroic contours due to the circumstances of the match – São Paulo was selected with reservations and was one less for almost the entire second half after Welington was sent off -, Ceni gave a lesson on São Paulo and indicated that two factors that will weigh on the environment until the decision against Atlético-GO: demand for results and anxiety for expression titles.

The São Paulo fans present at the Pantanal Arena shouted the traditional “it’s Thursday” at the end of the match, a clear message about the importance of the duel that is worth a spot in the decision of the continental tournament.

“This ‘it’s Thursday’ is in a tone of demand, not in a tone of hug. I’m sure the fans will be present at Morumbi and we will do our best, always with great respect to the opponent. think. Work on the team that will start the game and go in search of victory and classification. It’s very simple”, stated Rogério Ceni.

“São Paulo is a team made to win, to conquer. It hasn’t conquered for many years, due to some things that happened over the years and made the club not have the same conditions to fight with the other teams, but it’s team used to winning. That’s what we’re going to try to do on Thursday, for the team to reach the final of an international tournament again”, continued the coach.

Ceni also made a point of clarifying the confusion he had with a fan when the squad arrived in Cuiabá. According to the coach, the man cursed not only the athletes, but himself, on the way down from the bus.

“This fan even offended most players, called all the players a son of a bitch, with very few exceptions. When I’m getting off the bus, he looks at my face and calls me a son of a bitch. A guy like that has a title as a fan. One thing is freedom of expression, protest, another thing is you offend. It’s low level, but it was a single fan. I snatched his cell phone from his hand and said: ‘if you want to say something to me , let’s go inside and you can talk to me. If you’re so brave behind bars’. I didn’t even offend, I don’t return cursing”, said Ceni.

“The fans’ anxiety comes from ten years without a major international title, without reaching an international final. This generates anxiety, generates demands, it’s the fans’ right. The fans don’t want to look at the general situation of the club, they want to see the title , the victory. Sees São Paulo in an inadequate position with the club’s history, even though they are in two semifinals, sees two defeats in the first games, and is more anxious for the title. That can take São Paulo to another final, with difficulties we already know, due to the quality of the opponent and the adversity of the result”, concluded the idol.

In the first leg, in Goiânia, Atlético-GO won 3-1 and now they can even lose by the minimum advantage to reach the final. To advance in normal time, São Paulo needs to win by three goals difference. Tricolor victory by two goals difference takes the decision to penalties.

