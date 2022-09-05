Chadwick Boseman wins a posthumous Emmy for What If…?

Chadwick Boseman won one Emmy posthumous for his work in What If…? on Saturday night (3). The actor, who died in 2020, was the winner in the Best Voice Performance category for the series, where he reprized his role as T’Challa, the Black Panther.

he competed with F. Murray Abraham (moon knight), Julie Andrews (bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (central park) and Jeffrey Wright (What If…?) and Jessica Walter (Archer).

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, received the award on behalf of the actor. “When I heard that Chad was nominated, I started thinking about everything that was going on in the world, how impressed I was with his commitment and dedication, and how beautiful it is that one of his last jobs was something that was so important to me. he“, she said in her speech [via Deadline]. “You cannot understand its purpose unless you ask ‘what if?’: ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor?’, ‘what if it is me?’. Chad would be honored, and I am honored in his name.“.

The top Emmy awards won’t be presented at a ceremony until September 12, but technical categories are being recognized at the Creative Arts Emmys, which take place this weekend.

Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43. Although he was diagnosed with stage III disease as early as 2016, his death came as a shock to the industry as he kept his entire treatment for the disease a secret, even amidst severe chemotherapy.

The voice performance in What If…? It was one of the actor’s last works. In 2021, Boseman was also posthumously nominated for the Oscarfor his work in The Supreme Voice of the Blues (2020).

