Chester, England, is the most beautiful city in the world; see the top 20

What makes a place beautiful? For many people, these answers vary: it can be the energy of the place, the climate — if the sun is shining all year round —, paradisiacal landscapes or surprising architecture.

However, there is an objective measure used since the times of Ancient Greece and that, studied years later, has a direct relationship with everything we perceive as unanimity of beauty: the so-called golden ratio.

From buildings to movie stars’ faces, from animals to flowers… Everything can be measured and analyzed according to this standard, which has to do with the golden rectangle used as a reference by Phidias for the construction on the columns of the Parthenon, inaugurated in 438 BC in Athens.

The golden ratio, also named “Phi” in honor of the sculptor, can be mathematically described as 1:1.618 — for those who are not fans of numbers, this is dividing the base by its height, an account that also results in the same phi number (1.1618) if we divide the measurements of the phalanges of a person’s hand or, famously, the proportions of Mona Lisa’s face.

Researchers studied the shapes of the buildings and compared them with the “golden rectangle”, to establish the degree of beauty of the cities. Image: Reproduction/Online Mortgage Advisor

Therefore, in a “scientific” way, this is how the beautiful would be established — and this was exactly the proposal of a study commissioned by the Online Mortgage Advisor platform, which offers mortgage consulting services for future and current homeowners.

Researchers scanned several images of the fronts of buildings in major cities around the world using Google Street View and analyzed what percentage of buildings by location fit the golden ratio to come up with a list of the most beautiful destinations around the world.

Discover the most beautiful city in the world

The city of Chester, indicated as the most beautiful by the platform, was built to serve as a Roman fort and has several sights that tell its history.

Scroll through the gallery below and see some of the best-known scenarios of this location in England:

1 / 9 The town of Chester is located 307 kilometers from London and has just over 118,000 inhabitants. Chris Hepburn/Getty Images two / 9 One of the attractions is the Grosvenor Bridge. Opened in 1832, it was, at the time, the longest single-span stone arch bridge in the world. Steve Wilson/Creative Commons 3 / 9 Another famous bridge is Old Dee Bridge. The oldest in the city, it was built in the Roman era and took on its current form in 1387. Getty Images 4 / 9 And not only does the bridge have this historic past: the city of Chester was originally built as a Roman fort. Dennis Barnes/Getty Images 5 / 9 And it gained additions from other historical periods. Chester Castle, for example, was built by William the Conqueror, 1st Norman King of England. Brett Charlton/iStock 6 / 9 The Eastgate Clock in the Old Town is the second most photographed clock in England. Second only to Big Ben in London. Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images 7 / 9 Since 1541, the city’s Cathedral has been the seat of the Bishopric of Chester. Getty Images 8 / 9 The Grosvenor Museum is also worth a visit, it is also on England’s National Heritage List. iStock 9 / 9 For a walk in the open air, the choice is the Chester Roman Gardens, a garden that is next to the city walls. iStock

top 20 in beauty

The top five places are occupied by British, Italian and Northern Irish cities. In descending order, the five most beautiful cities in the world indicated by Online Mortgage Advisor are: Chester, Venice, London, Belfast and Rome.

Scroll through the gallery below and check out the full top 20: