Children of Paulo Gustavo appear hugging each other in rare photo

Paulo Gustavo’s children pose hugging and the cuteness of the boys enchants the fans

The two sons of the actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo turned on the cuteness meter when they appeared hugging in a rare photo. The artist was married to the dermatologist Thales Bretas. Together the couple fulfilled the beautiful dream of fatherhood. The boys Romeu and Gael were born through surrogate bellies.

The little ones came into the world just a few days apart. The little boy Romeu turned three years old, on August 3rd. The youngest Gael, on the other hand, turned three soon after, with about 10 days of difference.

Even the little ones’ birthdays were celebrated by Dad Thales with a lot of party, last August. Recently, the widower of Paulo Gustavo moved his followers by recalling the difficulties experienced by him and his husband with the birth of one of their children. The little boy Romeo arrived in the world prematurely.

In a beautiful video, the doctor showed some emotional moments of the comedian next to his son. Thales very emotional declared himself to the heir. At the time, he said that the little boy is strong and that he loves to make candy.

The doctor also explained that the son was strong as a lion from the first minute he was born. The little one overcame many difficulties and showed the dengo and strength he has. At the end of the beautiful tribute, the dermatologist mentioned that Romeu is a very happy and smart child, in addition to being very charismatic. However, he loves to do a little charm.

In another record, the children of Paulo Gustavo enchanted when they appeared hugging in a rare photo. The beautiful image was shared on a profile on the social networks of a fan club of the artist.

In the caption, fans left a beautiful message for the little boys. “Two loves,” said one follower. Already in the comments, admirers of the comedian made a point of leaving affectionate praise for the little ones. “May the love between the two be eternal”, wished a follower. Another netizen said: “Beautiful”. And still others added heart emojis and showed all the love and affection for the two boys.

