Chile rejects bill for a new constitution with a left-wing bias by a large majority

Chileans rejected this Sunday, 4, by a vast majority the project of a new Constitution that sought to establish greater social rights and chose to remain with the Magna Carta inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1989). More than 15 million voters were called to the polls on a day of high turnout due to mandatory voting. In a large part of the country, the option against the new Magna Carta was imposed. With 98.43% of the votes counted, “Rejeito” prevailed with 61.9% compared to 38.10% for “Aprovo”, informed the electoral service. The triumph of the rejection was well above the projections of the polls, which anticipated that the option to refuse the constitutional change would prevail, but not with such a big difference. The new project maintained a market economy, but aimed to establish a new catalog of social rights in terms of health, abortion, education and welfare, with an environmental emphasis and indigenous “plurinationality”. The holding of the referendum on a new Constitution, after the great social uprising of 2019 in search of greater social justice, had the support of almost 80% of the electorate in a plebiscite in October 2020 that opened the constituent process. Two years later, “Aprovo” won almost exclusively among the majority of Chileans abroad, where there were around 100,000 registered voters.

Chilean President, Gabriel Boric, who had been guaranteed hours before that, whatever the outcome of the plebiscite, he would call for “national unity”, undertook to push for a rapid new constituent process. Through twitter, Senator Jaime Quintana, from the Party for Democracy, declared that the “proposal failed to convince the majority”. “It is a defeat for the refoundation of Chile,” said Javier Macaya, president of the ultraconservative UDI party, which, however, has not closed the door to another constitutional reform. “It’s a disaster, I’m super sad. I can’t believe it. We went through a lot on the street to end up like this,” said María José Pérez, 33, an “Aprovo” supporter, in Plaza Italia, where hundreds of people gathered to share their frustration. Former President Michelle Bachelet, very popular in this country, said before that if the “Reject” option won, “the demands of Chileans will not be met” and a new process should be called. The former president voted in Geneva, Switzerland, where she has just stepped down as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

