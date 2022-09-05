Chile rejects new constitution in plebiscite | World

Chileans voted in a referendum this Sunday (4) and rejected, by a wide margin, the proposal for a new Constitution. (watch the video above) . Thus, the Charter in force since the time of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1915-2006) remains valid.

Enacted in 1980, the current text is the basis for economic policies seen as liberal. It establishes that the State must “contribute to creating the social conditions” for the fulfillment of people, but cannot participate in any business activity.

The defeated project, on the other hand, describes Chile as a “social and democratic state of law”, which must provide goods and services to ensure the rights of the population. He didn’t like the majority of the population. (see controversial points further down in this report).

At around 10 pm, with 99.74% of the polls counted, the score was this: 61.87% for disapproval (“Rechazo”) and 38.13% for approval (“Apruebo”) of the new text. The result represents a difference in score well above the projections of the polls. In the country, voting is mandatory, and more than 11.2 million attended.

Despite this Sunday’s result, it is expected that there will be pressures for there to be some political agreement to change the proposal or propose a new version of the proposal that was voted on.

The process to reach the referendum began in 2019, when Chile went through a wave of demonstrations. Political acts in the streets intensified after the police suppressed the protests (34 people died). At the time, as a response to the acts, the government decided to take a vote on a new Constituent Assembly.

In 2020, then, Chileans voted to decide that they wanted to make a new constitution. The following year, the constituents were elected to write the text, which was presented to the Chileans and voted on this Sunday. The text reached 178 pages, with 388 articles and 54 transitional rules.

The current Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, defended the new Constitution. Even before the vote, he stated that, regardless of the result of the plebiscite, he would call for “national unity” in an exercise with “more democracy” to overcome social fractures.

In a statement also before the investigation, former president Michelle Bachelet said that if the option of rejection won, “the demands of the Chileans will not be met” and a new process should be called.

1 of 2 Voting of the plebiscite on the new Constitution in Santiago, Chile, on September 4, 2022 — Photo: Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters Voting of the plebiscite on the new Constitution in Santiago, Chile, on September 4, 2022 — Photo: Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters

Below are some definitions that were considered controversial by Chileans:

end of senate – The current Constitution divides Congress between the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The latter can improve the work of deputies. The proposed Constitution eliminates the Senate and creates two Chambers of “asymmetrical” power: a Congress of Deputies for the formulation of laws and a Chamber of Regions only for laws referring to regional agreements, without the weight that the current Senate has had until now. .

– The current Constitution divides Congress between the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The latter can improve the work of deputies. The proposed Constitution eliminates the Senate and creates two Chambers of “asymmetrical” power: a Congress of Deputies for the formulation of laws and a Chamber of Regions only for laws referring to regional agreements, without the weight that the current Senate has had until now. . Indigenous Justice Systems – the 1980 Constitution makes no reference to indigenous peoples. The new text proposes autonomy for indigenous people, recognizing 11 peoples and nations, but does not allow for an attempt against the “unique and indivisible” character of the State of Chile. Among the most controversial points is the recognition of indigenous legal systems, but with the exception that they must respect the Constitution, international treaties and that the Supreme Court will have the last word.

– the 1980 Constitution makes no reference to indigenous peoples. The new text proposes autonomy for indigenous people, recognizing 11 peoples and nations, but does not allow for an attempt against the “unique and indivisible” character of the State of Chile. Among the most controversial points is the recognition of indigenous legal systems, but with the exception that they must respect the Constitution, international treaties and that the Supreme Court will have the last word. Gender equality – The proposed Constitution defines Chile as a parity democracy, in which women will occupy at least 50% of the positions in the powers and organs of the State.

– The proposed Constitution defines Chile as a parity democracy, in which women will occupy at least 50% of the positions in the powers and organs of the State. abortion – The 1980 Constitution protects the life of the unborn. In the new text, the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy was included.

The 1980 Constitution protects the life of the unborn. In the new text, the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy was included. Health plan – Today, all formal workers must, obligatorily, allocate 7% of their salary to health. It is possible to opt for a completely private plan, but this monthly payment often does not fully cover the expenses incurred by an illness. The proposal establishes that mandatory health expenditures are 100% destined for the public system. People will also be free to hire a private plan.

Today, all formal workers must, obligatorily, allocate 7% of their salary to health. It is possible to opt for a completely private plan, but this monthly payment often does not fully cover the expenses incurred by an illness. The proposal establishes that mandatory health expenditures are 100% destined for the public system. People will also be free to hire a private plan. retirements – since the 1980 Constitution, pensions depend exclusively on contributions from the worker in private pension funds that pay pensions below the minimum wage of US$ 400 dollars and are 60% lower than the last salary. The proposal proposes a public Social Security System, financed by workers and employers.

2 of 2 A Mapuche woman votes in the plebiscite on the new Constitution in Chile, on September 4, 2022 — Photo: Juan Gonzalez/Reuters A Mapuche woman votes in the plebiscite of the new Constitution in Chile, on September 4, 2022 – Photo: Juan Gonzalez/Reuters