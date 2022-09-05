Chileans reject proposed new constitution; understand what would change

Chileans rejected this Sunday 4 the project of a new Constitution, which sought to change an ultra-liberal model inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet to establish more social rights.

According to the Electoral Service, the rejection had around 62% of the votes in the referendum, while the apprehensive obtained approximately 38%.

After voting this Sunday morning, President Gabriel Boric assured that, regardless of the result, he would call for “national unity” with “more democracy” in order to overcome social fractures.

Boric also stated that he perceived the willingness, “in the vast majority, to work together”. He also said that “divisions do us no good and when we come together, the best of us and our identity comes out”.

The draft new Constitution was written by an assembly elected in 2021, composed of 154 members, on par and with the participation of indigenous peoples. The Boric government was counting on the approval of the new text to carry out social reforms promised during the presidential campaign.

Parity and guarantees on social rights, recognition of a plurinational state and regionalization are some of the proposals of the text, considered progressive and innovative by international observers.

The rejected text projected a “social and democratic state of law”, in contrast to the Constitution of the Pinochet dictatorship, which left education, health and other social issues in the hands of the market. Check out some of the changes that were included in the project:

Political system

The current Constitution divides Congress between the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The proposal would eliminate the Senate and create two Chambers of “asymmetrical” power: a Congress of Deputies for the formulation of laws and a Chamber of Regions only for “regional agreement” laws, but far from having the weight that the Senate has.

pensions and health

The draft Constitution proposed a National Universal Health System, a central theme in Chile, where the majority of the middle class pay high prices for health services.

Today, all formal workers must allocate 7% of their salary to Health. The amount can go 100% to the private sector, but the percentage does not cover the entirety of an illness, surgery or medication.

Only employees with the highest salaries can afford private plans, which are very expensive, which 16% of Chileans use.

The new text established that mandatory health quotes were 100% destined for the public system and that additional private health plans could be contracted.

Since the 1980 Constitution, pensions depend exclusively on contributions by the worker to private pension funds that pay amounts below the minimum wage of 400 dollars or 60% less than the last salary.

The proposal rejected this Sunday proposed a public Social Security System, financed by workers and employers.

Housing

The proposed Constitution established the right to decent housing and for the State to guarantee basic services, an appropriate location and sufficient space. One of the objectives was to regulate social housing and the construction of so-called vertical ghettos, buildings with hundreds of apartments, narrow and overcrowded.

The country currently has a deficit of more than 500 thousand social housing and the new Constitution intended to guarantee the right to housing, intensifying construction and presenting formulas to solve the problem of the homeless.

pregnancy termination

The 1980 Constitution protects “the life of the unborn”, although Chile decriminalized abortion in three situations in 2017.

The new text includes the right to “voluntary termination of pregnancy”, which could put Chile at the forefront of the world.

Plurinationality

The 1980 Constitution makes no reference to native peoples, representing 12.8% of the Chilean population. The new text defended autonomy for indigenous people, recognizing 11 peoples and nations, but did not allow for an attempt against the “unique and indivisible” character of the State.

Among the most controversial points was the recognition of indigenous legal systems, with the exception that they should respect the Constitution and international treaties and that the Supreme Court would have the last word.

Environment

The new text had a strong environmental aspect, classified by international experts as a pioneer in recognizing the rights of nature and animals and the protection of water as a human right.

parity democracy

It would be the first Magna Carta in the world written in a parity convention that would define Chile as a “parity democracy”, in which women would occupy at least 50% of the positions in the powers and organs of the State.

neurodiversity

The proposal sought to guarantee the conditions for the development of all people and overcome stigmas for patients with mental illnesses, including the rights to an autonomous life in favor of neurodiversity and neurodivergent people.

(With information from AFP and RFI)