China approves first nasal vaccine against Covid-19 | coronavirus

Chinese authorities have approved the world’s first Covid-19 nasal vaccine. Convidecia immunizer was developed by pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics and will be used as a booster dose in China.

The vaccine does not use a needle, is easy to store and will be administered through the nose using an aerosol spray.

Scientists from several countries in the world, such as Cuba, Canada and the United States, are working on vaccines that can be administered through the nose, the route of entry of the coronavirus.

According to experts, the vaccine applied to the nose can help end the Covid-19 pandemic. The Covid virus enters through the airways, and, at first, stays there, multiplying in the mucous membranes, where the antibodies, generated by current vaccines, cannot reach.

In an interview with Fantástico, in June of this year, the vice president of the Sabin Institute/USA, Denise Garrett, explained that the nose is the gateway to the virus. “To stop the infection, it is important to have vaccines that will act on the nasal mucosa, here at the gateway of the virus”.

Jorge Kalil, director of the Immunology laboratory at Incor, added: “if you make a nasal spray vaccine, you will induce a local immune response in the nose. You eliminate the virus at the entrance. infect the nose and distribute the virus to several other people”.