City Hall tows almost 50 vehicles around Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

The Public Order Secretariat and the Rio Municipal Guard towed 49 vehicles parked irregularly around Rock in Rio since the beginning of the festival. were also applied 246 fines and seized 3,479 items that were sold by unauthorized vendors.
The municipal agents also seized three vehicles that were carrying irregular transport during the first two days of the festival.
Only on Saturday (3), the city hall teams applied 56 fines after flagrant traffic violations and towed 25 vehicles.
In all, 207 street vendors who did not have authorization to work in the surroundings of Rock in Rio were removed from the site.
The Municipal Guard also recorded the driving of two street vendors to the police station, caught with drugs and a cleaver in one of the BRT stations that give access to the festival.
In addition, GM-Rio teams recorded ten cases of assistance to victims of sudden illness, most of them with signs of intoxication or hypothermia.
110 tons of waste in two days
In the first two days of Rock In Rio 2022, Comlurb collected 110.31 tons of waste from the City of Rock. Only on Saturday (3), the cleaning crews from the city hall collected 54.5 tons of garbage.
If the 4.4 tons of waste collected during the test event held on 08/30 are added up, the total amount of garbage accumulated until this Sunday (4) already exceeds the mark of 114 tons.
The amount accumulated so far is 48 tons less than the total collected in the first weekend of the last edition, in 2019: 162 tons.