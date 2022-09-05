Collector reveals strategies and superstitions after finding 10 ‘legends’ stickers from the Copa album | Itapetininga and Region

With just a few months to go before the opening of the 2022 World Cup, football lovers are already thrilled with the traditional sticker albums. Since its launch, the game has attracted attention due to the exorbitant prices of the so-called “legends” pieces.

There are those who earned BRL 9,000 in a single golden figure of Neymar Jr, a forward for the Brazilian team, but what would you do if you found more than ten special pieces?

Student receives more than 80 proposals for a rare Neymar figurine: ‘I was impressed’

A resident of Itaberá (SP) got lucky and, for now, does not intend to resell the collection.

“I’m a born collector. Neymar’s bronze is missing to complete the three specials. That’s my goal. I already have the gold, silver and the common one. I found them all by opening the envelope, along with my family, with my son”, said Álvaro Pereira da Conceição, who has completed the albums of the last three World Cups.

To g1, the collector explained that luck is not enough, and that he takes into account all possible strategies, such as superstitions and statistics that Panini, responsible for making the album and stickers, released.

It is speculated that a golden figurine would be obtained every 1,900 packs. It is worth remembering that there are 80 “Legends”, and the price of each package, with five units, is R$ 4. Given this, considering costs and probabilities, Álvaro believes that the purchase of the famous combos, album and 20 cards, is more advantageous.

“The combo costs R$80. It comes with 80 stickers, plus the album, which ends up being free. That’s where two questions come in. The probability of getting one golden out of eighty is much higher than getting out of four. Panini puts the ‘legend’ in the combo to engage and encourage new collectors. The person will think ‘wow, I got a special on the same day I bought the album’, making them buy more and more”, explained the collector, who already bought seven combos.

“I also have a lot of that feeling thing, you know? At the bank, if I summon with a combo, it has to be that one. At home, I still have several little packages that are closed, and that will continue until I feel it’s time sure to open”, he added.

