Company leases construction equipment and grows as renovations increase | PEGN

Maria Aparecida Abdala has a rental equipment for construction, in the light line, such as electric tools, compactors and scaffolding.

The company was founded in 2017, and rentals can be from three to thirty days, which can be extended.

90% of contracts are closed by messaging application, and one of the advantages of renting equipment is not having to worry about maintenance.

At the rental company, for example, when the machinery arrives, it is tested, undergoes cleaning and eventual repairs to be delivered to the next customer almost as new.

Odilon Júnior owns a construction company specializing in logistics sheds and has always used Maria Aparecida’s service.

He says renting is the only way to serve the customer when demand grows fast, as it did during the pandemic.

In the last two years, the number of renovations, even small repairs and minor works, has grown. This caused the equipment rental company to grow more than 70% in the last 12 months. In 2021, the company earned more than BRL 3 million.