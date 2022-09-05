“Compelling…”; After Luciano Huck’s question, Lívia Andrade allegedly ‘interrupts’ Gabriel Sater on “Domingão” and is again detonated on the web

Netizens pointed out that the newly hired Globo would have ‘cut’ the interpreter of Trindade in “Pantanal”

On “Domingão” shown yesterday (4), Gabriel Sater performed Amor de Índio, the theme song by Juma and Jove in “wetland“, and Noite de Tempestade, a song by Trindade for Irma. The actor and singer also accompanied the fourth battle of Lip Sync and, at the time, some netizens were bothered by the attitude of Lívia Andrade.

After the presentation by Marcelo Adnet, who defeated Erika Januza, Luciano Huck asked a question to the guests. “Gabriel, you noticed that Marcelo Adnet, in fact, took the art of imitating what he’s singing seriously, right, Lívia?“, asked Angelica’s husband.

The newly hired Globo, then, responded first and several viewers pointed out that the son of Almir Sater would have been cut. “A lot, it even justified his pain, he arrived here a little stuck, in pain, all shy, worried… I understand, because he put a force in the movements, an energy that destroyed it, congratulations“, said Livia.

“Gabriel is so polite, but so polite that the clueless Lívia answered in his place and he was calm“, wrote a Twitter user. “Compelling. He’s a lord“, analyzed another. “Bizarre. This Lívia was a mistake by Globo huh, no one deserves it“, added a third. It is worth noting that, if Andrade wants to express himself on the matter, Bolavip Brasil makes itself available.