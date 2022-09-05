Corinthians beats Flamengo and will make the final of the Brazilian Under-20 against Palmeiras

O Brazilian championship Under-20s will be decided in a Derby. This Sunday, Corinthians beat the Flamengo by 1 to 0 in Gávea, for the semifinal return game and, thus, advanced to the stage with 2 to 0 on aggregate. In the end, the alvinegro will face the rival palm treeswhich passed through Atletico-PR.

The final details have not yet been defined, but it should take place on the 18th. The CBF will still disclose the field command and the time. If the team with the best campaign is in charge, Corinthians will be the home team in the final.

Before facing each other for the Brasileirão, the teams have commitments for the fourth round of the third phase of the Campeonato Paulista in the category. Next Sunday, at 15:00 (Brasília time), Corinthians will face Santos away from home. Palmeiras will host Flamengo de Guarulhos on Saturday, also at 3 pm.

The game

With the advantage built in the first game, Corinthians managed to play with greater tranquility and, thus, held the carioca team. With that, the first half ended goalless, despite the red-black pressure since the beginning of the match.

In the second stage, Flamengo continued in the attacking field, while the São Paulo team looked for speed plays in counterattacks.

The pressure seemed to pay off in the 30th minute of the second half. Werton was fouled inside the area and the referee awarded the penalty. However, Matheusão ​​hit over the goal and squandered the team’s best opportunity in the match.

Flamengo held on until the end of the match, but Corinthians defended solidly and managed to stop the Flamengo arrivals. Thus, the Paulistas grew in the game and began to throw themselves into the attack with danger. At 39 minutes, Pedro Henrique kicked from the edge of the area, but stopped in defense of the goalkeeper.

In the 44th minute, Pedro Henrique appeared again with danger, infiltrated the area and hit the goalkeeper’s corner to kill the game for good and put Corinthians in the final. Even with the pressure from Flamengo playing in their domains, they gave Corinthians in Gávea and Derby in the final of the Brasileirão Sub-20.

