Corinthians confirms squad for the game against Internacional; check out

Corinthians faces Internacional from 4 pm, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place at Neo Química Arena. One hour before the match, as usual, coach Vítor Pereira confirmed the lineup for the duel.

The main absence of Vítor Pereira is the midfielder Du Queiroz. The player is suspended for the third yellow card. To replace him, the Portuguese chose Ramiro. Besides him, Giuliano took the place of Renato Augusto, who suffered an edema in the calf due to trauma.

With that, the Corinthians that face Internacional have: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Ramiro, Fausto and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Gustavo Silva and Yuri Alberto.

On the bench, the coach can count on: Carlos Miguel, Donelli, Rafael Ramos, Mateus Vital, Cantillo, Bruno Méndez, Bruno Melo, Roni, Robert, Xavier and Giovane.

In addition to Du and Renato Augusto, already mentioned above, the medical department of Corinthians also counts on: Adson, pain in the pubic region; Júnior Moraes, in transition; Raul Gustavo, right thigh adductor pain; Maycon, strength training and gym; Lucas Piton, swelling in the right thigh due to trauma; and Robson Bambu, swelling in the left thigh. Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira, who are recovering from surgeries, are also out.

On the other side, Internacional is also scheduled. Mano Menezes sends the team to the field with: Daniel, Fabricio Bustos, Vitão, Gabriel Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny, Carlos de Pena, Wanderson and Mauricio; German.

