Corinthians eliminates debt with Torino for Danilo Avelar and is no longer at risk of punishment in FIFA | Corinthians

Corinthians paid off a debt it had with Torino, from Italy, about two weeks ago, due to the purchase of defender Danilo Avelar in 2019.

The amount paid was 750 thousand euros (R$ 4 million). The lack of payment brought a threat of punishment to the club, as the Italian club had triggered FIFA on account of the delay in the second and final installment of the purchase. The player cost Timão 1.5 million euros.

In February, the alvinegro club had received a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs (R$ 170,000, at the time) from FIFA due to the pending issue. This installment should have been paid in 2020, but the Italians agreed to give a longer term, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The discharge was initially reported by “Meu Timão” and confirmed by ge.

1 of 2 Danilo Avelar celebrates a goal for América with teammates, against Botafogo — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Danilo Avelar celebrates a goal for América with teammates, against Botafogo — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Read too:

+ “I can’t work miracles”, says Vítor Pereira

+ Analysis: Corinthians feels the weight of embezzlement

Hired on loan in 2018, Danilo Avelar was champion of São Paulo as a starter in 2019 and had his economic rights purchased by Corinthians. In 2020, he migrated from left back to centre-back. He made some good appearances in the role but suffered a right knee injury in October 2020.

In 2021, the player committed a racist offense during an online video game match and ended up evicted. In April, he was loaned to América-MG for the Brasileirão.

For Timão, there were 110 games and 12 goals scored, with goals against the three main rivals (Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos). He was São Paulo champion in 2019, at his best moment.

At Coelho, the 33-year-old player has already played 15 games and scored one goal. The bond with Timão ends in December.

+ See more news from Corinthians

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!