Corinthians has a week with three Majestic, decisive dribble and knockout in futsal; see schedule

After the draw against Internacional in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians will have the entire week to prepare for the Majestic that takes place this Sunday, at Morumbi. Apart from the professional male, other categories at Timão will go to the field (or court) this week – see full schedule below.

Programming starts this Monday at 20:00when the basketball team receives, at the Wlamir Marques Gym, the Are Paul, by the Paulista of the modality. Afterwards, the team led by Leo Figueiró returns to the court in Wednesday at 4pmwhen it receives the AZ Araraquara, also by the state.

In addition to the basketball team, the women’s team also comes to the field this fourth. at 4:45 pmthe white-and-white players go to Arena Barueri to face the Are Paul, by the Paulista of the category. Together with them, Timãozinho Sub-17 travels to Goiás, where they will face Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian Sub-17 Championship, at 10 am.

Afterwards, Corinthians only returns to the court in Fridaywhen they receive São José, at Ginásio Wlamir Marques, for the first game of the round of 16 of the National Futsal League, at 19 pm.

then in the Saturday, both the basketball team, the women’s and the U-17 have games. The first enter the court at 6:30 pm, when they visit Liga Sorocabana, in Sorocaba, through Paulistão. Before that, the People’s Team receives Barretos, in Fazendinha, at 11 am, also by the Paulista of its category. The women’s team faces the palm treesat Allianz Parque, at 2 pm, for the second game of the semifinal of the Brazilian Championship of the modality. The first leg ended in a 2-1 victory.

Wrapping up the week Sunday, Corinthians will have two classics to play. the first is at 3 pm when the Under-20 squad travels to Vila Belmiro to face Santos, for Paulistão in the category. In sequence, at 4 pmthe professional cast goes to Morumbi to face the Are Paulfor the 26th round of the Brasileirão.

Check out the schedule of Corinthians this week

Monday, 09/05

Tuesday, 06/09

Male professional cast schedule unconfirmed

Wednesday, 09/07

Thursday, 09/08

Male professional cast schedule unconfirmed

Friday, 09/09

Saturday, 09/10

Sunday, 11/09

