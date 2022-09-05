Corinthians may lack weight for the match against Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil

Fluminense and Corinthians will face each other on September 15, at Neo Química Arena, for the return match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. And the Paulistas have some doubts for the confrontation. In the match of the last round of the Brazilian Championship, against Internacional (2-2 tie), the São Paulo team had several absences. Renato Augusto did not play and worries the coaching staff.

In addition to Renato Augusto, Timão can still lose the two right-backs of the squad, as both Fagner and Rafael Ramos left the game against Inter with thigh pain and became doubts. Left-back Lucas Piton is expected after a swelling in his right thigh, while midfielder Du Queiroz has served a suspension and will consequently be available for the next round of the Brasileirão.

– I’m worried. Today (Sunday) he was not in a position to go to the game (Renato Augusto), we hope he recovers in time for the decisions that come, the Fluminense game, he needs physical condition – he added.

Vítor Pereira hopes to have him in a position to play in the return against Fluminense, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, on September 15th.

– Renato had a bruise on his twin, he had just stopped with a problem with the other twin, he took a hit and is having trouble recovering. He is important, fundamental for us, when he gives us the game between the lines – he added.