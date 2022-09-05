Cruzeiro: Mineirão admits invasion of fans in the stadium sector, which records fights, riots and even rockets | cruise

Cruzeiro’s fans put on another show in the stands, beating their own record for attendance in a Série B game. However, there were also complaints and records of confusion. There was an invasion of fans who forced entry into one of the sectors in the stadium.

Best moments of Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Criciúma for the 28th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

1 of 3 Invasion resulted in sector overcrowding and fan climbed a metal structure to see the match — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks Invasion resulted in sector overcrowding and fans climbed onto a metal structure to see the match — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

The confusion was recorded during the entry of a group of fans at gate C, more precisely at the entrance to the upper yellow sector. There was pushing and shoving, the fall of protective fences that delimited space and the Military Police even used pepper spray to disperse fans. The fall of the bars made some fans be forced to “change sectors” and watch the game in another space in Mineirão.

In addition, inside the stadium, complaints were also registered. Fights between the fans themselves were observed throughout the match and during halftime. It was also possible to hear the explosion of bombs and even rockets.. When Ronaldo left Mineirão, there was a riot between security guards and fans.

According to the report, in a previous meeting that takes place to plan the match, discussions were raised in relation to possible invasions and criminal action of forgery of tickets. However, the scheduled actions were not enough to avoid confusion at the entrance of the crowd.

“Cruzeiro sought this tie in the race”, says Fernanda | The Voice of the Crowd

In contact with the report, Mineirão admitted the invasion, but stated that “the operating model for the access of fans, which includes turnstiles, checkers and supervisors is the responsibility of the club”. He also stressed that he provides support with equipment and security.

Cruzeiro classified the invasion as “unacceptable acts of violence”. The club stressed that it “was fighting a huge fight against forgeries of tickets and orchestrated movements of people who gathered to invade the stadium”. Also in a note, the club said that it continues to “qualify the processes and increase the security force”.

The report also sought out the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) to find out if there were reports of incidents of the fights in the stadium and seek a position on the action during the recorded invasion, but did not get a response.

There was an invasion of fans who arrived in large numbers, forced their way through gate C and stormed the stadium. The operating model for the access of fans, which includes turnstiles, checkers and supervisors, is the responsibility of the club. Mineirão supports this operation with equipment (turnstiles) and security.

Unacceptable acts of violence took place at the entrance of our fans this Sunday. We have been fighting a huge fight against counterfeit tickets and orchestrated movements of people who have gathered to invade the stadium. We will continue to improve our processes and expand our security force so that all our fans can experience the love for cruise in peace.

