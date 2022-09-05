Cssio talks about support for the Autistas Alvinegros project and reveals his daughter’s autism

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians was in a tie with Internacional, in a valid confrontation for the Brazilian Championship. After the duel held at Neo Química Arena, Cássio gave an interview in the mixed area of ​​the stadium, wearing a T-shirt from the Autistas Alvinegros fans, the goalkeeper spoke a little about the project and revealed that his daughter has autism.

“I met the guys, they were at CT. I saw that they are serious and good people. I don’t think everyone knows, but I have an autistic daughter, Maria Luiza, my four-year-old daughter has autism. I started researching, reading more on the subject. It’s pretty cool, I also follow other autism pages and I also as a father, the more I can know about autism, the more I can find out, the more I can know, to be able to support my wife, my daughter, so that she can evolve“, started the captain of the Corinthians.

“The staff of Autistas Alvinegros are super coolthat you on their Instagram and you can see cases of children who have autism, what to do at certain points and they have brought autistic children. Corinthians is also to be congratulated, because there is a room here (Neo Química Arena), especially for children. So it’s a pretty cool situation and what I can do to help, not only them, but also other institutions, whether with images, with contribution, I do it, but from the heart”, finished.

The Autistas Alvinegros project started at the beginning of this year and the members are present in all matches that are held at Neo Química Arena. It is worth remembering that the alvinegro stadium has a space reserved for fans who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The place is found in the upper west sector and is made up of toys, video games, teaching mats, as well as being soundproofed.

See more at: Cssio and Corinthians fans.