Cuca summons fans for Atltico x RB Bragantino: ‘We are in debt’

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca expects strong Atltico fans against RB Bragantino on holiday

After the victory over Atltico-GO, for Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, coach Cuca summoned the Atltico fans for the game against RB Bragantino. The match for the 26th round will take place next Wednesday (7/9), at 5 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

Galo has not won at home in the Brazilian Championship for more than two months. The third triumph at Gigante da Pampulha took place on June 26, in an electrifying comeback over Fortaleza, 3-2.

Since then, there was a draw and three defeats for the Minas Gerais team playing in their domains for the Brazilian. Aware of the need to improve performance as home team, Cuca acknowledged that the team is “in debt” to the fans.

“We are the second best visitor in the Brazilian Championship. We are in debt playing at home. That’s what we are failing. So, we ask the fans, as always, to encourage. And we know they will encourage so that we can reduce this delay that we are playing at home”, he said.

Cuca also pointed out that the duel between Atltico and RB Bragantino will take place on a holiday. He praised Massa Bruta and expects a “great match” in Mineiro.

“Wednesday is a holiday, a wonderful day for fans to go, and we, God willing, have a great game. Bragantino’s game against Palmeiras was very good. A great team, which also proposes a game. everything to be a great match Wednesday. Hopefully we can have an evolution compared to today and have a sequence of victories, which is what we need to move up the table”, he projected.