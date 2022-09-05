Cuiabá 1 x 1 São Paulo for the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2022

São Paulo drew strength from who knows where and had a goal from Luizão to, with one less, draw 1-1 with Cuiabá tonight (4), at Arena Pantanal, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship .

The script was being dramatic, as in the last games, but the ending was less melancholy. The clock marked 3 minutes of the first half when Ferraresi committed a penalty, later converted by Deyverson. Tricolor practically started the match at a disadvantage, had Welington expelled, saw coach Rogério Ceni being called “stupid”, but managed to equalize the score in the final stretch of the second half.

In yet another apathetic performance, São Paulo – selected with a reserve team by coach Rogério Ceni, who prioritizes the decision for a spot in the Copa Sudamericana final – comes out “alive” from a direct confrontation at the bottom of the table and prevents the Cuiabá to reduce the advantage.

With the result, the Morumbi club drops to 14th place, with 30 points, five more than Coritiba, the team that opens the relegation zone. Cuiabá is the first team outside the Z4, with 26 points won.

In the next round of the Brasileirão, Cuiabá will visit Inter, in Porto Alegre, on Saturday (10), at 4:30 pm (GMT). The following day, at 4 pm, São Paulo, in turn, welcomes Corinthians, in Morumbi.

Before, on Thursday (8), at 9:30 pm, Tricolor will play the game of life to save the current season and meet Atlético-GO again for the return of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, this time at Morumbi. In the first leg, in Goiânia, Dragão won by 3 to 1 and now they can even lose by the minimum advantage to reach the final. To advance in normal time, coach Rogério Ceni’s team needs to win by a three-goal difference. Vitória São Paulo by two goals difference takes the decision to penalties.

game chronology

The players had barely soiled their uniforms, and Cuiabá already had the advantage in the Pantanal Arena. In the 6th minute of the first half, Deyverson hit the penalty committed by Ferraresi to put the hosts in front. Still in the initial stage, Dourado had clear chances to increase the score with Pepê and Valdivia. The clearest opportunity for São Paulo came from Marcos Guilherme, who sent over the top.

The second half started with bad news for São Paulo, who lost Welington, sent off. Without the strength to react, Tricolor still saw Cuiabá almost expand twice with André Luís. With one less, the Morumbi club launched the attack. They almost tied with Alisson in a shot from outside the area and managed to make it 1 to 1 thanks to an own goal by Marllon.

São Paulo players celebrate the equalizer against Cuiabá, for the Brazilian Championship Image: Gil Gomes/AGIF

It went well: “looted”, Deyverson rules the game and disenchants

The striker was the character of the game and put on a show in the first half. The penalty goal was his first with the Dourado shirt. Before the duel against São Paulo, he had failed in the games against Juventude, Atlético-GO and Santos.

In addition, he exchanged provocations with São Paulo players and fans, suffered – and dug – many fouls and received a yellow card for an elbow in ferraresi. In the final stretch of the first half, she made a quick duck with her head and caused a mess with Welington and Rafinha. He squandered charisma in the interview with SporTV at half-time and was substituted before the start of the second half.

“Football has to be beautiful. Do not lack respect, play with quality. At the time of Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Neymar played beautiful. Why can’t we play beautiful? What’s the difference? There’s no difference. We’re players like everyone else. (…) Rafinha told me not to raise my arms because I’m not a clown. I know I’m not a clown. I’m a great professional, no wonder I scored two title goals, in 2018 and now in Libertadores”, he declared.

It was bad: Ferraresi

He put an end to any São Paulo strategy by committing a penalty in the 3rd minute of the first half. Before that, incredible as it may seem, he had already given the São Paulo crowd the first scare when he made a dangerous retreat to Felipe Alves. He was substituted at halftime.

Ferraresi, from São Paulo, gives André Luis, from Cuiabá, a penalty in the Brasileirão game Image: Gil Gomes/AGIF

Sao Paulo game

São Paulo had the resilience to, with one less, find the tie. The acting was far from brilliant. The team suffered with the disengagement of the reserves.

Cuiabá’s game

Deyverson’s goal in the 6th minute was all Cuiabá wanted to be able to “sit” in the lead and put even more pressure on for the São Paulo game. It didn’t make it and took the tie with one more.

Pepe misses incredible chance

Cuiabá could have been in a calmer situation in the match if it weren’t for a very clear opportunity wasted by Pepê in the 11th minute of the first half. He received it in the free area, but isolated the shot, face to face with goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

Wellington leaves São Paulo with one less

Once again Tricolor ended a game with a numerical disadvantage. After losing Igor Gomes in the middle of last week, in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, today it was Welington’s turn to receive the red card and leave the team with one less for almost the entire second half – he misses the team in the classic against Corinthians. As there was no left-back on the bench because of Reinaldo’s suspension, Ceni opted for Beraldo to enter.

Igor Gomes and Rogério Ceni are harassed

As soon as the coach called the midfielder to enter the field, in the 29th minute of the second half, São Paulo fans revolted in the stands of the Pantanal Arena and shouted offensively against the two. Ceni was called “donkey”.

Bustos is discreet in the first game as a starter

Hired by São Paulo in the last transfer window, the Argentine won his first chance as a starter with Rogério Ceni, but little managed to participate in the Tricolor’s offensive actions.

DATASHEET:

CUIABA 1 x 1 SÃO PAULO

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 25th round

Date and time: September 4, 2022 (Sunday), at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa

Yellow cards: Valdivia, António Oliveira, Deyverson, Alan Empereur (CUI); Ferraresi, Wellington (SPFC)

Red card: Wellington (SPFC)

Goal: Deyverson (CUI), at 6’/1ºT (1-0); Luizão (SPFC), at 34’/2nd (1-1)

CUIABA: Walter (João Carlos); Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Alan Empereur; João Lucas, Marcão, Pepê and Sidcley (Osorio); André Luís (Rodriguinho), Valdivia (Felipe Marques) and Deyverson (Alesson). Technician: Antonio Oliveira

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Ferraresi (Juan), Luizão and Welington; Gabriel Neves, Patrick (Beraldo) and Galoppo (Igor Gomes); Alisson, Bustos (Talles Costa) and Marcos Guilherme (Igor Vinicius). Technician: Rogerio Ceni