Demi Lovato performs captivating all-female pop punk show on stage at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Demi Lovato confirmed the expectations and made a show that sounded out of place of the most pop line-up this Sunday (4), night with Justin Bieber as the main attraction.

See what happened on this third day of Rock in Rio

LIVE Follow the shows on Palco Mundo and Palco Sunset in real time

The American singer, recently turned 30, returned to Brazil with the tour of the album “Holy Fvck”, with a pop punk footprint that would combine with the day of Green Day and Avril Lavigne, next Friday (9).

Live, the new songs are reminiscent of the catchy Disney rock of early career, heard on “Don’t Forget”, the title track of their 2008 debut album.

“I see parts of myself and who I am today in that video and in that song,” Demi told g1. “And to be honest, this is the song I have the most fun playing live.”

Demi Lovato makes rock version of Don’t Forget

“Don’t forget”, in fact, is one of the best parts of the setlist. She, “Remember December”, “La la land” and “Confident” get heavier versions than the originals, which already had a certain rockiness.

Because they were hits from the audience’s childhood, they were among the most sung. They reminded some of the 17-year-old Demi who wore an AC/DC shirt when she opened for Jonas Brothers in Brazil in 2009.

Since those days, Demetria’s shows have had their weight, but nothing compares to this tour now. Not even the slightly low sound of Palco Mundo prevented the audience from feeling the pressure of the all-female band that accompanies the singer.

Cool for the summer ends Demi Lovato’s performance

The confidence and competence of Nita Strauss, Leanne Bowes, Brittany Bowman and Dani McGinley make Demi’s performance grow live. Even the expendable cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” is made more poignant by their presence.

Why is Demi Lovato’s band one of the most rocky attractions in Rock in Rio?

Once a soul ballad, “Sorry not Sorry” is another one that improves a barbarity when being turned to rock, with the right to a badass solo by Nita.

“Heart Attack” becomes a very Paramore pop punk, as well as “Cool for the Summer”, the last of the setlist. The change of tempo in parts of the arrangement, however, prevents many fans from being able to sing everything correctly.

Demi Lovato kicks off show with songs from new album

Of the new ones, the cathartic “29” is by far the most well-received. In it, Demi opens up about a relationship she had with someone when she was 17 and he was 29.

It is perhaps the one that she most surrenders in the vocal, full of twirls of voice. It’s not that she doesn’t indulge in the others: Demi is more relaxed, seems fine after having overdosed and having problems with substance abuse. Anyway, she says she is saved, among other things, by rock.