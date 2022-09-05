Deolane Bezerra is a candidate to replace Justin Bieber at concerts in Brazil: ‘I’m ready’

After Rumors that Justin Bieber would cancel the shows in Brazil, Deolane Bezerra applied to replace the singer. The influencer made the joke on Twitter, last Saturday (3).

“I’m ready to replace Justin,” she wrote in the publication, responding to a video that turned into a meme on social media, in which she sings the song. My boynamed after MC Kevin.







“God forbid, get out,” replied one netizen. “You rock, woman. Go there and give your name,” wrote another. “Come on, Deolane. I’m going to buy the ticket now,” said another.

The rumors of Justin shows cancellation in South American countries, it moved the social networks of the Brazilian public between the night of last Friday (2) and the dawn of Saturday (3). The information was published by columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal.

According to the journalist, Bieber would have asked for the suspension of presentations due to the problems he faces to keep his mental health up to date. However, the festival’s advice confirmed that the singer’s show is confirmed for that night.



