Deolane Bezerra is already causing before the premiere of ‘A Fazenda 14’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

The confinement of ‘A Fazenda 14’ has not even started and Deolane Bezerra is already causing. That’s because the doctor chose a red dress to wear on the night of the 12th, when the reality premiere takes place. However, the model was vetoed by the broadcaster. The reason is simple: Record does not want the red dress to appear as a subliminal political message of support for Lula, the presidential candidate for which the participant has already shown support. At first, Deolane was disgusted with the veto, but then she accepted the order and decided to choose another look.

Since her name began to circulate as a possible participant in the reality show, Deolane Bezerra became news. There was even the possibility that she was not among those selected and would be replaced by her sister, Dayanne Bezerra. Sources in this column of just six readers said that the lawyer and influencer would be afraid of ending up receiving a bailiff inside the farm and having to leave the place escorted by the police on national television.

Deolane Bezerra’s fear would be because she is in the sights of Justice in a series of investigations. Among them, a survey that investigates the performance of the company Betzord, which presents itself as an initiative of “sports investments”, but operates in the segment of online games and betting. On July 13, a search and seizure warrant was carried out at the lawyer’s residence, located in a luxury condominium in Alphaville, in São Paulo, at the request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo.

Among the assets seized at the influencer’s residence, there are: four notebooks, four watches from luxury brands such as Rolex, which Deolane Bezerra declared to be replicas, two cell phones, in addition to personal documents and notebooks. Two luxury cars were also seized, a Porsche and a Land Rover Evoque 2021/2022, which the lawyer has not been able to return to date.

In the midst of this turmoil, she hired a person to take care of her social media during the period of confinement and took publicity photos. Soon after, Deolane Bezerra shared with fans and admirers a photo essay inspired by A Fazenda. Wearing a vermilion robe, Bezerra posed in front of the mirror, using a slide [sandália] full of sparkles. In the singer and lawyer’s room, it is possible to see a brown suitcase, similar to the one used by the participants of the reality show. Seeing this, the doctor’s followers were excited that she wouldn’t give up anymore.

In addition to the suitcase of the future peoa, it is possible to see a pallet, wheat and a wooden chair. To further confirm the theory, Deolane Bezerra shared photos of three country-style boots, thanking the partner store who sent the gifts: “Mister Beloved!” she wrote.

And as the internet is not just about calm and tranquility, two days ago the model Juju Ferrari said that she waived an invitation to the rural reality when he learned that his rival, Deolane Bezerra would be confined. The conversation came up during the recording of the ‘PlayCast’ podcast, with Vanessa Nozaki, this Friday (2).

Juju also accused the influencer and lawyer of seeking fame after the death of MC Kevin. “We are declared rivals, where she is I am not. If I really agreed to enter reality, the shack was already set up. I don’t want to lower myself to argue with her,” he said. According to Juju, the attacks always came from Deolane. “She has even called me a prostitute. And she talks about everyone without proof, she is short,” she said during the chat. “She was already jealous of Kevin with me, she is insecure and likes to cause for nothing”, he added.

According to Juju, participating in the reality show would earn her a fee of R$100,000. She also had another reason to give up the confinement: her candidacy for federal deputy for Avante. She went viral on social media when defending free penis enlargement surgery in SUS, the Unified Health System.

“It’s a matter of health and quality of life. The people ask. I always get messages from men talking about this surgery, that they want to do it, that the cost is too high. It’s a popular project that will restore the self-esteem of many out there. Sexual health is important, and I will pay attention to that. After I spoke about this project, I received several messages of support. Even the women liked the idea,” she stated.

