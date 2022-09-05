Despite a surplus of R$ 68 million, Palmeiras has new titles to balance its cash position

O palm trees released the balance sheet for the month of July, with an accounting surplus of R$ 68 million. This puts the club’s annual account back into the blue, with an accumulated surplus of R$37 million.

The high values ​​of the transfers of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City to Arsenal, both from England, from Borja to River Plate, from Argentina, and from the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto, from Portugal, were essential for the account to be closed in the blue.

The box office and the Avanti program are other highlights, as they present numbers above the forecast for the month. In July, games at Allianz Parque generated BRL 8.9 million, while the budgeted amount was only BRL 3.4 million.

The supporter partner, who has doubled the number of fans since the beginning of Leila Pereira’s administration, reaching almost 90 thousand, aimed to raise only R$ 2.9 million, but brought in R$ 4.8 million to the club’s coffers.

In Libertadores, the team led by Abel Ferreira has already added up to 7.55 million dollars (R$ 35.9 million at the current price) for reaching the semifinals of the tournament. This amount is approximately R$ 9.5 million more than planned at the end of last season. If they reach the final of the continental tournament, Verdão will pocket another R$ 28.8 million and, if they win the third consecutive championship, R$ 48 million.

Alviverde is leader of the Brasileirão with 51 points, with 13 rounds to go. That is, it will hardly fail to meet the championship goal, which is to be among the top four in the table. At the national level, the prize pool comes from placing in the championship and varies from R$ 33 million, for the champion, to R$ 28 million, for the fourth place.

The club advanced R$ 30 million in revenue for the next season referring to the sponsorship quotas of Crefisa, company of president Leila Pereira, and has this ‘hole to be covered’ in the box for the first half of the following year. Therefore, it is likely that Palmeiras will sell players at the end of the current season, to balance the balance if it depends on the sponsor’s advance.

But the focus of the Palmeiras administration, at the moment, is to do this by winning titles. And important titles in all areas. If it wins the two it disputes, the club will receive another R$ 155.3 million.