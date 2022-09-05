Deyverson steals the show with a goal and provocation against São Paulo

Former Palmeiras player and author of the goal that won the 2021 Libertadores title to the club alviverde, Deyverson scored the first goal with the Cuiabá shirt tonight (4). As fate would have it, the goal came out against São Paulo —Verdão’s rival—, in a match for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

But the goal was not the striker’s only leading role. On the contrary. After he hit the net, Deyverson grew in the duel and took some São Paulo players out of his mind while he was on the field. Yellowed, he left the game for Alesson’s entry on the return of halftime.

The provocations started when he opened the scoring and went to celebrate in front of the São Paulo crowd, who threw some objects towards the lawn (see below).

Then, Deyverson did some simulations and took the opposing players seriously with throws on the pivot, passes, a hat and ducks.

On the way out for halftime, shirt 9 said he was called a clown by Rafinha, São Paulo’s right-back, and defended himself.

“Everyone already knows me, knows my temperament. I’m calm, playing my game, totally focused on helping Cuiabá, my teammates. [Quero] change that personality [ou ideia] that people have of me, this fighting, provocative way of mine. But I’m playing fair game. Doing beautiful things in football is part of it. If football doesn’t have something beautiful, what will it be? Robot? We have to do a little embassy, ​​give a sheet”, Deyverson began to the ‘Premiere’. He continued.

“Football has to be beautiful, but with respect. It has to be like this, it was like that at the time of Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Neymar does it. We have to show our technical qualities, the dribbling. There was no lack of respect. Rafinha me called a clown. I’m not a clown, I’m a great professional, I scored two goals in titles. I’m a player, I have a daughter, a family and I’m not going to take it home. I’m not a clown, I’m a professional. When he’s winning, he [Rafinha] Do not do? Toquinho turned face, cutie. You have to have respect, regardless of the shirt,” she added.

In addition to the goal for Palmeiras in last year’s Libertadores final, against Flamengo, Deyverson also scored the goal that guaranteed the Brazilian title to the club alviverde in 2018. The bid took place in a duel against Vasco, in São Januário.