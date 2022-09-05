Did the health plan deny service? See what to do in these cases

posted on 05/09/2022 05:55 / updated 05/09/2022 05:56



There is no doubt that a large part of the population considers health one of the most valuable “goods”. Some seek the necessary care by contracting health plans. However, in certain cases, what should be a hand on the wheel turns into a big headache. But what to do to guarantee rights in situations like these? O Mail heard experts on the subject.

The contract of a health plan is subject to rules imposed by the Consumer Defense Code (CDC). In addition, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) — linked to the Ministry of Health — is the body responsible for the regulation, standardization, control and inspection of activities related to private health care.





“Every contract articulated between individuals implies the autonomy of the will – freedom to contract, issuing rules that must be observed between the parties. In the case of a health plan contract, it does not have unrestricted autonomy. CDC and Law No. 9,656, of 1998, which provide for private health care plans and insurance”, explains lawyer Mariana Devezas, a specialist in consumer law and professor of the law course at the University of Brasília (UnB).

With this, the consumer is granted a set of services, says lawyer Ildecer Amorim. “Whoever hires a health plan has basic rights, such as: consultations, exams and procedures, which depend on the category of the contracted plan: outpatient, hospital (with or without obstetrics), referral or dental”, he explains.

Maria Soares, 69, resident of Asa Sul, is one of the people who had problems with the health plan. The pensioner says that, when she needed to have cataract surgery, her request was denied. “They said I wasn’t old enough, even though the surgery was low risk. I sent all the documents, but they denied it,” she says. The elderly woman is still trying to appeal the decision and says that her health has been affected by the problem. “The pain only increases and they don’t give me an answer about what is going to be done”, he is indignant.





shortages

Another point raised when talking about health plans is about the grace period, a period in which the consumer, even after contracting the plan, is not entitled to service related to some specific coverage. “The problem is that, although the consumer is entitled to urgent or emergency care in the first 24 hours (Law n. 9.656/98, article 12) after contracting the health plan, operators limit coverage only to the first 12 hours, supported in ANS rules — CONSU Resolution nº 13/1998”, informs Ildecer.

However, for the insurer to limit the deadlines for service, these must be informed in the contract, as explained by lawyer Simone Magalhães, a specialist in consumer law. “The maximum grace periods established in the legislation are: urgency and emergency – 24 hours (from 24 hours onwards, care in case of urgency and emergency is mandatory, but the coverage rules for each type of plan contracted must be observed); term delivery (the one performed from the 38th week of pregnancy) — 300 days; other cases (eg consultations, exams, hospitalizations, surgeries) — 180 days”, details the specialist.

Simone also talks about the issue of so-called pre-existing diseases and injuries (DLP) — those that the consumer (or his legal guardian) knows he has at the time of contracting the health plan. The consumer cannot have the contract denied for being in this condition. But, when requested, you must inform the operator about those diseases that it is aware of, as there are legal options for its coverage.

The health plan operator may request the performance of medical examinations of the consumer to verify the existence of pre-existing diseases or injuries. If not requested and the consumer is not aware of their existence at the time of contracting, the plan cannot deny coverage.





“As a rule, the operator can deny coverage of the disease or preexisting injury during the period of up to 24 (twenty-four) months, if established in the contract, regarding the more complex procedures directly related to them”, he explains. However, a temporary partial coverage (CPT) must be offered to the consumer, which includes only low-complexity procedures. “It must be included in the contract or in a contractual amendment which are the highly complex procedures that will not be met within a period of up to 24 months”, he adds.

Other procedures, such as consultations and some exams, will be covered by the operator, according to the type of plan contracted, after the grace periods have been met. Upon completion of the 24 months of CPT, the plan must fully cover the pre-existing illness or injury.

According to the expert, another possibility that the law provides is the offer of a “grievance” to the consumer, that is, an increase in the monthly fee so that he is entitled to full coverage of the preexisting disease or injury.

And the tax role?

In addition to the time to activate the plan, the type of service covered is also a subject of much discussion, even in the legislative sphere. Last Monday, the Senate approved a project that obliges health plans to cover services not included in the ANS list (taxing list), which currently includes 3,368 items. The text now goes to presidential sanction.

“During this change, the citizen to whom a new treatment is indicated must seek the ANS, make a written protocol, explaining that the procedure is recommended by a national and global health technology body. effectiveness and scientific studies on this treatment. In other words, it is good that all this evidence is put together so that the ANS sends the definition of the therapeutic resource to the health plan and imposes its implementation”, explains Daniella Torres, professor of the law course at Ceub and specialist in Medical Law.





Consumers who have their rights violated can look for several ways to appeal a decision and make the health plan comply with what is provided for by law. “We have some instruments that are extrajudicial, such as the Consumidor.gov portal, but the situation can be registered in the ANS itself and, as a last resort, a lawsuit can be filed”, says Devezas.

In case of violation of consumer rights, the company must reimburse the contracting party of the health plan. “The CDC guarantees as a basic right the effective repair of damages that the consumer suffers as a result of an action or omission of the supplier (article 6, VI), for example, any denial of coverage that causes disorders or health problems” , explains Simone Magalhães.

