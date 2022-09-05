Did you know that diabetics have exclusive rights? Meet some of them

To be diabetic it’s not easy. The person’s life gains new challenges that change several points in their routine. We are talking about issues that, if not followed to the letter, can even lead to death. What not everyone who has to deal with the disease knows is that diabetics have their own list of benefits to enjoy.

Knowing this will certainly make life a little less hard, right? That’s why we’re here to discuss this topic a little bit today. We want to point out some things that are part of the rights of the individual, but which he may not know and let them pass.

free medicines

According to Law No. 11,347, people who are diagnosed with this disease can receive free of charge from the SUS all the medicines necessary for the treatment to start and continue. In addition, they can also receive the appropriate materials to apply insulin at home, as well as to carry out constant monitoring of blood glucose.

The necessary supplies are also available in the SUS, that is, it is possible to have access to different amounts of syringes, reagents, lancets for finger puncture, etc. All this is offered by the public health system or even by the Hypertension and Diabetes Program.

Health plans cannot deny hiring

Another important point is that health plans cannot refuse the membership of a person with diabetes. Of course, for everything to go well, it is necessary to fill out a declaration of health with this information present.

Generally two main options are given for this type of situation. Are they:

Aggravation (which is nothing more than the increase in the monthly fee of the plan during the grace period);

Temporary partial coverage (two-year period where the individual will not have coverage for some events, but will be normalized after the deadline).

It is important to keep in mind that the grace period will be according to each particular plan, so always ask all your questions and read the contract well before signing it.

Sick pay and disability retirement

If the situation worsens, the person may still be able to take time off work. If this period is longer than 15 days, she can apply for sick pay through the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

There is still the possibility that the citizen will not be able to work permanently because of complications. In this case, she will be able to apply for and obtain her disability pension.

BPC/Loas

Some people still don’t know about it, but the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) seeks to help the elderly aged 65 and over, as well as people with disabilities and low-income individuals.

Individuals with severe cases of diabetes, especially when the disease leads to an inability to work, fit the criteria to receive the resource.

Withdrawal of PIS/Pasep or FGTS

There are some judicial precedents that allow a person with health complications due to the disease to have access to FGTS and also to PIS/Pasep. However, it is important to remember that this is not present in the legislation, so the only way to achieve something like this is through Justice.

The good news is that many cases have been successful.