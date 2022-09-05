Did you know that grapes positively impact our lives?

Recently, some comprehensive studies were published in the journal Foods that dealt with the impact of grapes and their benefits. In this view, research reports that the addition of grapes to long-term diets has led to unified patterns of gene expression and other benefits. With that in mind, we brought more information about the impacts of grape consumption. Check out the article in full.

Why consume the grape? check out

It is known that foods such as fruits are essential for health and should always be present in their diets and in their daily lives. Among the numerous benefits, they can be a source of vitamins, fibers, minerals and antioxidants that are extremely important for our body.

The fruit in question, the grape, has been the focus of studies because it has some important benefits that directly impact people’s lives. In this view, research by Dr. John Pezzuto, at a university in the United States, was performed on mice and they were put on a diet with added grapes for an (extended) period of time.

The research reports that the grape is able to make changes in gene expression and unify these expressions. This is explained by a simple change in the gene responsible for the development of fatty liver; This change is beneficial and reduces the onset of diseases such as liver cancer.

In addition, metabolism was also scored, as it was improved after grapes were added to the diet. Finally, it was also possible to notice an increase in the level of antioxidant genes. All these benefits can occur in one’s life if grapes are added to the diet and all are linked to gene expression. With this, we see the importance of the grape and its continuous consumption.