Discover 5 Zelda-like games on PlayStation

Zelda is, without a doubt, a game saga that has marked the gaming industry. Nintendo’s exclusive RPG marked generations and inspired many other games. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Zelda-like games on PlayStation for you to try on your PS4 and PS5.

It is worth remembering that the selected names are not exactly the same as the Nintendo franchise, but they are on the list because of some similar characteristics, such as location and dungeon exploration, evolution of the protagonist through exploration and varied puzzles.

Five Zelda-like games on PlayStation

Trials of Mana

The Trials of Mana remake is a good bet because of the features of classic games, such as party management and equipment distribution. Although there are no puzzles, the exploration of the dungeons compensates for the dynamic and action-packed combats, simplifying the gameplay even more.

Windbound

Windbound draws attention for its more artistic proposal, but takes clear inspirations from Zelda for the evolution of the protagonist at the end of the dungeons, with items and improvements that serve to advance in the exploration.

The aerial camera and the item collection system are attractive – even more so for those looking for Zelda-like games on PlayStation.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ubisoft’s game is the most in scope on this list. That’s because the map has a lot of scattered puzzles, main and secondary dungeons and several collectible improvements. It’s a giant open world with a huge amount of events.

Immortals Fenyx Rising’s third-person gameplay is more like action games and the strategic side doesn’t resemble Zelda, but the title makes the list precisely because of its emphasis on dungeons and puzzles.

Genshin Impact

The multiplayer phenomenon could not be left out because its inspirations are quite clear – in China, some Zelda fans protested against the developer miHoYo and broke PS4 units. Although it has no narrative focus, Genshin Impact bets its chips on dungeon exploration and the rewards available at the end of expeditions.

Best of all, Genshin Impact is completely free for PS4 and PS5!

Death’s Door

One of the darlings of the indie community, Death’s Door puts the player in the shoes of a crow who has to deal with his role: reaping souls. The dungeons are unique and the puzzles work perfectly. In addition, the action combat is similar to the Zelda games themselves.

More Zelda-like games on PlayStation?

Do you have any recommendations to share with readers? So comment below any suggestion of a game similar to Zelda that is available for PS4 and PS5.