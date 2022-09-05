Doctor goes beyond protocols and donates his own kidney to save patient’s life in the United States | Fantastic

How far would you go to save a person’s life? In the United States, a doctor specializing in kidney disease went far beyond protocol to save a former patient who was on the transplant waiting list. Discover the story of Jhon and Aji .

The test results were devastating: the American John Jartz has a genetic disease; a cluster of cysts in the kidneys and they would stop working. O doctor explained that it would be better if John could get a donation from a living person – a kidney from a dead donor has a higher risk of rejection. So, Dr. Aji Djamali told John to tell everyone the story.

John talked to Fantastic. He says that he talked about the kidney even in elevator talk. And who spread the story on social media.

His destiny was hemodialysis. The treatment tries to replace some of the kidney’s ability to filter out impurities from the body. The person stays there for several hours: the machine sucks the blood, cleans some toxins and then returns the blood to the body. This happens at least three times a week, four hours each session. The patient is exhausted to work or do something else. And he lives scenes that we can’t even imagine.

Aji accompanies this ordeal. He has been treating patients’ kidneys for over 25 years. And he saw a lot of people who couldn’t resist waiting for a transplant. But he also knew who showed up to make the line move.

“I admired these people so much. But I kept thinking: Would I be able to donate a kidney?’ Then I realized that it was, “says the doctor.

His wife supported the decision, but asked Aji to wait for the children to grow up. And when the three of them entered college, he came back with the idea.

Only very healthy people are allowed to donate an organ.. Screening is judicious. The risk of that donor needing a kidney later is no more than 2%. And if it happens, that person gains priority in waiting for a transplant. Almost 30,000 patients are in this queue, in a country with more than 200 million people who circulate around there with two healthy kidneys.

Between January and June of this year, there were 2,381 kidney donations in Brazil – more than 300 of them from living donors. And more than two thousand dead.

Aji knew the risk was minimal. He didn’t stop feeling afraid because of that, but the desire to help was much greater. He and John had already become friends. And Aji went to give the patient two news: the bad news was that he wouldn’t be able to be his doctor anymore because he was moving out of town. And the good news was that Aji had found a kidney for John: his.

John says he could barely open his mouth; he hugged Aji like a brother. And it’s not enough to want to donate: the kidneys need to match. None of John’s relatives would be compatible. But the doctor… The doctor was.

Brazilian law only authorizes cases like John and Aji’s in court. Find out more details by watching the full report in the video above.

