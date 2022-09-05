Does the desire to have sex vary according to menstrual calendar? Understand

It’s not new that yoga teacher Daniela G., 27, notices her sex drive increasing at specific times of the month – especially in her fertile period, that is, about 14 days before menstruation. On these days, she says that she feels that not only the sexual desire grows, but also the desire to live.

Daniela defines it as a happy phase, wave finds everything and everyone beautiful. “I notice physical changes too – I think I’m more beautiful, hot and sexy. Then, in PMS, I say that I get radioactive, the desire goes down completely and I don’t even like it to come close. During the menstrual period, the desire goes up again, but it’s a little affected by all the other feelings that come with being menstruated”, she tells universe.

Something similar happens with the advertising and digital influencer Juliana Rangel, 36, and her girlfriend, the pastry chef Letícia Momma, 26. For both, the desire increases in TPM. “As my cycle is not regular, I know that I’m going to menstruate because of the increase in libido. It grows, goes on high during menstruation and then falls. It’s very clear for both of us – in the week of PMS and in menstruation, we have this very physical desire, for touch. And the thoughts don’t stop either”, says Juliana. “Since our cycle is close and we menstruate more or less at the same time, we easily identify this relationship because the two were like that”, she explains.

But, after all, does this relationship between the ups and downs of libido and the timing of the menstrual cycle really exist?

Yea! In our ovulatory phase – which occurs exactly in the middle of the menstrual cycle, on the 14th day – there is a peak of estrogen (a generic designation of hormones whose action is related to the control of ovulation and the development of feminine characteristics) and hormones such as the testosterone.

“These activities in our body, added to the increased lubrication of the vaginal canal, generate more libido”, explains Marcela McGowan, gynecologist, “genital influencer” and CEO and founder of ludix, sexual care company. The phase of least libido is usually the premenstrual period, after ovulation, when there is a rapid drop in hormones along with the arrival of premenstrual symptoms.

Then, during menstruation, on the second, third day, there is a new peak of sexual desire. “This is because the hormones go up again at this stage and also because of the lubrication acquired with the blood itself”, explains Marcela.

advertising and digital influencer Juliana Rangel, 36, and her girlfriend, pastry chef Letícia Momma, Image: personal file

Sarah Maya, a graduate student in natural gynecology who works with women’s and menstrual consultations, points out that libido is not necessarily “the desire to have sex” or “sexual desire” simply. “Libido is the pleasure of living, the desire to create and to achieve. So, our libido manifests itself in various ways in our life, with desire being one of the expressions of libido”, he says.

People who bleed have an even more marked cyclicity, because of all the hormonal changes. In this way, our libido is also cyclical. If at each phase of the menstrual cycle we change, so does our libido manifestation. “In a system that does not value and respect women, female pleasure is still a taboo. In general, we were taught that life is linear, that there is a ‘boxed’ way of living and being. But this is not real. . Life is cyclical and so are human beings”, says Sarah.

She reinforces that during the menstrual cycle, we go through a “hormonal roller coaster” that reflects on different aspects of our body – emotions, thoughts and, of course, libido.

Julia Cepeda, psychologist and sexologist, adds: “This increase in desire has to do with other issues as well, more psychological. For some women, this desire is more related to body-to-body contact, more intimate, welcoming. a desire for sex with the other or for masturbation alone, in a more personal moment”.

Julia also says that this is something that changes from woman to woman – some, in PMS and menstruation itself, feel a lot of colic, discomfort and pain in the breasts, for example – factors that can totally remove the desire for sex. Others can feel the relief of colic just by having sex. There are still those who want, at this stage, only physical contact – and not necessarily having sex.

“There are women who, during the cycle, have high self-esteem, feel good about their own body and this ends up interfering with desire. They feel more desired and, consequently, feel more comfortable too. But it’s something psychological and relative”, complete Julia. It’s more or less how Daniela, at the beginning of the report, explained what happens to her.

Is it a general rule or are there exceptions?

As we are talking about nature and human beings, it is very difficult to beat the hammer than is a general rule. “This relationship, ‘hormonally’ speaking, can happen to all people who menstruate. However, those who use hormonal contraceptives – such as the pill, injection and even the hormonal IUD, albeit to a lesser degree – do not go through all the nuances of the cycle and, therefore, this ‘rule’ may be changed”, says Marcela.

“The hormonal peak is not necessarily responded to with greater sexual desire. Menstruation is a clear example: while people report more desire at this time, others have a bad relationship with the period – they have cramps, pain, discomfort and even disgust with their own menstruation. them, it’s not a high libido phase. It’s a personal matter, and it depends on other factors as well”.

“We all go through this oscillation, but each body can react differently. Only the practice of observing oneself and self-knowledge can clarify”, highlights Nádia Segantim, a natural gynecologist. Self-knowledge is even a general recommendation. “It’s nice to keep an eye on yourself and on these changes that occur throughout the cycle. A tip is to write down your perceptions on an agenda or a planner. If you observe how you behave at certain periods of the cycle, you will see that, sometimes, there is a pattern there. Having this knowledge is important”, says Julia.

more potent orgasms

During your period, sex can result in more intense orgasms. “In addition to the increased desire, our body becomes more sensitive. There is an accumulation of blood in the pelvic region and the clitoris itself becomes more swollen, more sensitive to touch. In addition, we are naturally more lubricated. Therefore, more intense orgasms can happen – that even help with some symptoms of this phase, such as cramps”, says Marcela.

“Being sensitive to the hormonal increase and the high vaginal vascularization, our whole body is more open and fluid for pleasure. But, yes, there are women who don’t feel good having sex at this stage and that’s totally OK. Even if there is desire, there is also the strong physical sensitivity of that moment”, completes Sarah.

Julia brings up another important point: in menstruating sex, we have the cervix more open, so it is easier to transmit or contract STDs and STIs. “Protection is always important, and in these cases even more so.”

Influence of internal and external actors

All experts emphasize that our libido is the result of a combination of numerous factors – which means it’s not just the phase of the menstrual cycle that can increase it or the fact that we use hormonal contraceptives that can end it.

“Libido goes through many other factors: stress, relationship status, relationship with one’s own body, changes in the thyroid… All of these interfere. Pregnancy and menopause also have an impact. Everything that somehow messes with our hormones will mediate changes in our libido. In addition, physical activity, food and sleep are also issues to be taken into account. That is, libido is a very wide range, there are many nuances to analyze. It’s nice to understand all this and use the our favor, taking care to keep our sexual desire up to date”, mentions Marcela.

“Libido is our pleasure and enjoyment of life. If we don’t feel pleasure in living, if we have a busy, anxious or stressful routine, if we don’t eat well and don’t sleep well, all this directly influences a woman’s sexual desire”, adds Nadia.

“The body is not a machine; it is cyclical. We are nature, so it is not possible to control something that is totally influenced by different vital, social and relational factors. The menstrual cycle and libido are manifestations of our nature”, concludes Sarah.