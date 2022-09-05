Does the minimum wage readjustment change the amount of aid in 2023?

The federal government sent to the National Congress a document that shows the forecast of the minimum wage for 2023. The national floor was estimated at R$ 1,302, an increase of 7.41% in relation to the current value.

This is not yet the official level, as inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) is only released at the end of the year. But even if the value is changed, the legislation requires an annual correction to be carried out, which means that it will occur anyway.

Does the addition change the amount of aid?

The readjustment has an impact not only on workers, but also on INSS (National Social Security Institute) policyholders, such as retirees and pensioners. The changes also cover unemployment insurance, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus and the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

All these programs have their value linked to the minimum wage and/or have eligibility criteria that consider the national floor in the calculation.

Unemployment insurance, for example, must be equivalent to the minimum in force. The salary allowance reaches up to one minimum wage per worker, with 1/12 of this amount per month worked.

Assistance and social programs

The BPC undergoes changes in two directions. In addition to its value corresponding to the national floor, the income criteria for entry into the program are based on it. The same rule applies to the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), the gateway to Auxílio Brasil and other social initiatives, which determines who enters or not based on this reference.

Currently, families with a monthly per capita income of up to half a minimum wage (R$ 606) or a total of three salaries (R$ 3,636) can register for CadÚnico. If the mentioned level is confirmed, the amounts will be BRL 651 and BRL 3,906, respectively.