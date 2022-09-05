“Dorival has weakened…”; Journalist loses patience and points out Dorival Jr as the culprit for Flamengo’s draw against Ceará

Flamengo was only in a 1-1 draw against Ceará, inside Maracanã and ended up disappointing the fans who expected the team to reduce the distance to Palmeiras, which the competition leader and also drew in this round. Currently, the red and black team is the runner-up of the competition with 44 points, while the alviverdes add up to 51 points.

For journalist Renato Mauricio Prado, one of the culprits for the team not reaching the goal of approaching the leadership of the competition is coach Dorival Júnior, who should have selected a more powerful team to face Vozão. The coach ended up choosing to put an alternative team on the field, saving some of his holders for the decision of the Libertadores semifinals.

“Dorival Junior lacked sensitivity. Perhaps I also lacked a little courage. And there was stubbornness! With qualification for the Libertadores final well underway, thanks to the 4-0 rout against Velez, in Argentina, he could and should have reversed his planning and priorities, in this round, and put a stronger team on the field. to defeat Ceará, at Maracanã, and take advantage of Palmeiras’ blunder, the day before. He didn’t dare and he paid dearly. The draw kept Flamengo seven points behind the leader, considerably reducing their chances in the Brazilian Championship.”, evaluated the journalist in his column on UOL Esportes.

For the journalist, the coach broke the team’s chemistry. “One of Menguinho’s virtues was his rapport. That Dorival weakened, by promoting the debuts of Varela and Pulgar, as starters, at the same time, as well as the lineup of Gabriel in the position that was Lázaro – sold to Almeria, from Spain.”, said Renato Mauricio Prado who still detonated Diego Ribas: “The worst of all, however, was the insistence with Diego Ribas, who can no longer be a point guard or midfielder. It’s a zero on the left that only keeps playing because the coach doesn’t want to clash with one of the main (if not the main) leaders of the squad.”

Renato Mauricio Prado highlighted that Dorival Jr. has been doing a good job with the squad, but pointed out that the Brasileirão is not a priority for the coach who chose to seek titles in the World Cups, but the journalist pointed out that the decision needs to be successful, otherwise the fate will be similar to that of Renato Gaúcho . In addition, the club was criticized for its soft positioning with Gabriel Barbosa.

“ How long will Gabriel Barbosa’s tantrums be forgiven by the command of Flamengo football? The yellow card taken after the end of the first half was unbelievable! And the unnecessary kick on the ball, after suffering a foul, already having yellow card, also bordered on the unacceptable. How long will he continue accumulating children’s yellow and red cards, leaving Flamengo behind? In the next game, for the Brazilian, Dorival, simply, will not have strikers available, because Pedro also took the third yellow card. Total shambles in the “kingdom” of politician Marcos Braz.”, he concluded.