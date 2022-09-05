Dorival Júnior is right in Flamengo, you just need to have memory to understand – 05/09/2022

Dorival Júnior and Flamengo were not happy in the 1-1 draw with Ceará at Maracanã.

Varella and Pulgar need to play to gain game rhythm and rapport with their new teammates to enter the team rotation proposed by the coach. They arrived in August, premiered in September and the season ends on November 13. But they didn’t do well in their first appearances, that of the Chilean midfielder since the beginning of the match.

But Ayrton Lucas didn’t need to let them go alone in defense, on the rebound of a corner, to lose the ball in the area and set up the opponent’s counterattack that ended in Jô’s goal. At the end of a very bad first half of the mixed team, with Santos, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Gabigol and more the reserves.

Much because of the presence of Diego Ribas. If Vidal and João Gomes were preserved for the return of the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield, why not use Thiago Maia, who is hanging in Libertadores and will not enter the field on Wednesday? We know it’s because of group management. Not to play the number ten and captain, not even in the “B team” is to create problems in the locker room.

To make matters worse, the four holders who entered the half-time return showed an incredible emotional unpreparedness to build the comeback that would be natural after the draw with Gabigol just seven minutes into the second half and, especially, Jô’s expulsion in the 16th minute.

29 minutes, plus the nine extra minutes, to work out a play calmly and define the victory that would put the team five points behind the leader Palmeiras. Ceará’s goalkeeper, João Ricardo, had merits in his five saves, two fantastic in a kick by Pedro and in a header by David Luiz at the end. But the rush that generated unnecessary errors, associated with the bad refereeing that allowed the antigame, hindered as much as the foolish expulsion of Gabigol, one more. Another demonstration of psychological fragility that can cost dearly in the finals that the team is likely to face in the cups.

The result was terrible, but it doesn’t invalidate the coach’s and his commission’s planning. Dorval is right. Just have memory to understand.

He took over the team in 14th place, “legacy” of Paulo Sousa and his bad job, which included abandoning the control of minutes on the field of athletes, always scaling the best team possible to hold on to the position. Wearing even more a squad already hampered by errors in physical preparation, physiology and the medical department in 2021, which made the team arrive broken in a Libertadores final.

Still the locker room problems, with players dissatisfied for playing little, or out of position. Dorival found the solution, as soon as Vidal and Everton Cebolinha were released to play, forming two teams. The “A” for the hearts and the “B” for the Brazilian. That way everyone would play, each one in their preferred role, without much improvisation. In addition, the routine of just one full match per week would empty the medical department and improve physical performance, naturally evolving the technician / tactician.

Why did the Brazilian stay in the background? Because of two basic obstacles: the passive points left by Dorival’s predecessor, plus the regularity of Palmeiras, which cannot be denied. In 2019, four consecutive victories by Jorge Jesus’ team took Flamengo to the lead in points, in the 15th round, beating Ceará 3-0, not to lose it again. The following year, five wins and a draw were enough to take Internacional’s lead in the penultimate round and confirm the title in the final, even with a loss to São Paulo.

Now, the team amended six straight wins at the turn of the shift and remained nine points behind the leader, who won the same number of games in the period. There was a chance to reduce the advantage in the last three rounds, but the planning, once prepared back there, needs to be strictly followed.

Also because it is difficult to imagine a team fighting for the Brazilian and involved with the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, as Flamengo should confirm the condition soon. In the week of decision of the national knockout, the reserve team will need to solve three rounds. The one before, the weekend in between, and the one after, with the title hangover or the sadness of loss. Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro, the last champions, had the ease of deciding the national knockout after the Brazilian.

All this with a Palmeiras that is experiencing turmoil at the moment, without winning for four matches, but which will then have Juventude at home, a week to rest, then Santos also at Allianz and ten days of FIFA date for Abel Ferreira to pick up the pieces and reorganize the team for the final sprint of the season.

It’s a very steep slope for a job with problems and particularities. It is no coincidence that no team has achieved the true Brazilian triple crown. Everything needs to be lined up right from the start and the cast flying. Not even Jorge Jesus, in the magic red-black year of the century, could.

The season needs to continue to be one of recovery. Focus on the cups and managing the G-4 in the Brazilian. And the mistakes of the direction cannot be forgotten, from the unfortunate choice of the coach at the end of 2021, through the lack of support in the command of the cast, to the long wait for Oscar without a plan B for the replacement of Arrascaeta and also a third striker, from the moment that Bruno Henrique was seriously injured and Pedro became a starter. With the sale of Lázaro and the suspensions of Gabigol and Pedro, who will play in the attack away from home against Goiás?

Easy and simple to demonize Dorival, blaming the coach for his own success. If the team is close to two decisions and in second place in the Brazilian table, it is because of planning. Getting out of it is putting everything at risk and rescuing old problems. Staying there is also no guarantee of titles, since there are opponents, the circumstances of the matches, the imponderable and also a board that considers a psychologist in the coaching staff unnecessary.

Fans have the right to dream and demand the promise that “when they organize themselves financially, they will be unbeatable”. It is necessary, however, to remember the chaos that was Flamengo until June, to understand that there is a leader of the Brazilian who fluctuates, but little, and to accept that the year, unless there is a 180-degree turn that only football is able to provide, is not for the triple crown. But with two titles, or just Libertadores, it will be historic.