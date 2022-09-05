Dorival Júnior will have a gigantic headache at Flamengo for the Brasileirão

Rubro-Negro tries to reduce the difference to the leader Palmeiras, but the coach will have a dilemma for the next round

O Flamengo entered the field this Sunday morning, the 4th, to face the Cearáat Maracanã, in a duel valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and the red-black continues to seek leadership.

The problem is that the Flamengo had the chance to reduce to five points a gap that, at the moment, is seven. The match against Ceará it gained traces of drama. The visitor opened the scoring, but saw jo be expelled.

O red-black had an extra player for about 30 minutes, but he didn’t know how to take advantage of the numerical superiority to kill the match and get even closer to the palm trees to fight for the title of Brazilian championship

PROBLEM

The carioca team’s next commitment will be against Velez Sarsfieldon Wednesday (7), at 9:30 pm, at home, for Liberators, but is already with a foot and a half in the final of the competition. Therefore, at the moment, the victory in the Brazilian it would be important.

But, in the duel against Goiás, for the 26th round, Dorival Junior you will have a big headache. The coach will not be able to count on his top scorers. Pedro received the third yellow card, while gabigol It was expelled. So both are suspended.