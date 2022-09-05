Dorival’s stubbornness prevents Flamengo from approaching Palmeiras

Dorival Junior lacked sensitivity. Perhaps I also lacked a little courage. And there was stubbornness! With the qualification for the Libertadores final well underway, thanks to the 4-0 rout against Vélez, in Argentina, he could and should have reversed his planning and priorities, in this round, and put a stronger team on the field. to defeat Ceará, at Maracanã, and take advantage of Palmeiras’ blunder, the day before. He didn’t dare and he paid dearly. The tie kept Flamengo seven points from the leader, considerably reducing their chances in the Brazilian.

One of Menguinho’s virtues was his rapport. That Dorival weakened, by promoting the debuts of Varela and Pulgar, as starters, at the same time, as well as the lineup of Gabriel in the position that was Lázaro – sold to Almeria, from Spain.

Worst of all, however, was the insistence with Diego Ribas, who can no longer be a point guard or midfielder. It’s a leading zero that only keeps playing because the coach doesn’t want to clash with one of the main (if not the main) leaders of the squad.

In general, Dorival has been doing an admirable job so far and his strategy of putting together two teams, avoiding wearing down the holders, has been working, see the classifications well underway for the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. The possibility of also fighting for the Brazilian, however, does not seduce him, unless it is with the reserves.

It’s a choice. That will need to be successful, with the conquest of the titles of the Cups. Otherwise, his fate will be the same as that of Renato Gaúcho, who, under the influence of the leaders, tried to win everything and ended up empty-handed, fired with more than 70% of success.

Inadmissible

How long will Gabriel Barbosa’s tantrums be forgiven by the command of Flamengo football? The yellow card taken after the end of the first half was unbelievable! And the unnecessary kick on the ball, after suffering a foul, already having yellow card, also bordered on the unacceptable. How long will he continue accumulating children’s yellow and red cards, leaving Flamengo behind? In the next game, for the Brazilian, Dorival, simply, will not have strikers available, because Pedro also took the third yellow card. Total shambles in the “kingdom” of politician Marcos Braz.

