Driver loses control, falls into Pampulha dam and runs away

A driver lost control of the steering wheel and fell into the Pampulha dam, in the So Luiz neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, in the early hours of this Monday (5/9).

The conductor invaded the Move’s lane, hit the concrete barrier that divides the lanes and fell to the rock base of the dam.

According to the Military Police, the vehicle, a white Hyundai HB20, is in the name of a woman and there is no record of theft.

After the accident, the driver fled and was not located.

The Move line bus lane was closed during the night to remove the car, but it has now been released.

another case

This is the second accident at the Pampulha dam in less than a week.

A drunk driver without a driver’s license overturned his car and knocked over a power pole in the early hours of last Thursday (9/1), on Avenida Antnio Carlos.

The driver was arrested and released after paying a R$5,000 bond. He will answer for the crime of drunk driving provided for in article 306 of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB).

The passenger who was with him at the time of the accident is liable for transferring the driving of the vehicle to the person who is not licensed and intoxicated, a crime provided for in article 310 of the CTB.