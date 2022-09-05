Driver who ran over fans has been identified and is on the run, says delegate

The Civil Police has already identified and is looking for the owner of the car that was filmed running over fans in a violent conflict between members of the organized Os Imbatíveis, from Vitória, and Bamor, from Bahia, on Sunday (4), in the neighborhood of São Caetano. “The vehicle has been identified, we already have the identification of the owner and we already have confirmation that it was the author. He is currently on the run”, said delegate Jorge Figueiredo, this Monday (5), at a police press conference. civil.

“Two people were booked in flagrante delicto for attempted murder. The vehicle was identified, responsible for the hit-and-run, the owner (was) identified and is currently on the run. and underwent expertise.

“Three people were run over, they are hospitalized, thank God without risk of death, but the driver will be held responsible for his action, criminally, for attempted murder and most likely for failure to help”, says the delegate. There is no confirmation if the driver has a connection with any organized supporters.

He explained why two of the 54 people arrested were caught red-handed. “During the instruction, during the hearing of the people, it was confirmed that two of them had participated directly in the aggression. After the being run over, when the victims were already on the ground, one in particular threw a stone at the head of one of the victims and responsible for a kick to the head, taking the risk,” he added.

The other 52 fans who were taken to the police station were heard. “Procedures were drawn up for carrying a bladed weapon, based on the Fan Statute, for promoting riot. It is worth noting that most of those led at the time of the approach were found with metal, pieces of wood, iron, bladed weapon, knife, with stones. Some even with drugs”, explained the delegate.

Major João Daniel, BTS regional coordinator, highlighted that the conflict took place far from Barradão, where Vitória played yesterday, but that the Military Police have created strategies to expand policing. “This information that is collected by the intelligence makes us make a policing strategy, which was carried out yesterday and due to it we arrived quickly at the situation. game. They sometimes verify that certain places are well policed ​​and then they reschedule to another location, trying to get out of the focus of intensified policing. But as I said, we have not only been intensifying policing around the stadiums, but throughout the region”.

The two arrested for attempted murder are 19 and 25 years old and have no criminal history. Yesterday, the police reported that the two are part of the Os Imbatíveis fans, organized by Vitória, and attacked three fans of Bamor, organized by Bahia. The three victims were sent by Samu to the State General Hospital, where they remain hospitalized. One of the victims suffered a dent in the skull and, according to what the MAIL found, none of them is at risk of death, despite the injury.

According to the police, the members of the two supporters arranged the meeting to fight. The episode took place near Largo da Argeral, on Avenida Nestor Duarte, in the neighborhood of São Caetano. The blows were delivered after the three fans were hit by a car, which reversed at high speed against the Bamor group, which was outnumbered at the time of the confrontation. Police said the car was seized in the town of Baixinha de Santo Antônio.